TOWNSHEND — Just after Leland & Gray reached the finals on the pitch for the first time in 30 years, the school's varsity girls basketball team is hoping to do something for the first time in program history.
Win a state championship.
The Rebels, who played for all the marbles in 1978 and 1991, will be guided by captains Raena Sanderson and Hannah Landers.
"With 15 girls in the program, we have decided to try and run a JV schedule," said coach Terry Merrow.
Leland & Gray will host a tournament on Friday and Saturday. Brattleboro will face Burr and Burton on Friday at 5:30 p.m., followed by Arlington against the Rebels at 7 p.m. The consolation game and title tilt will take place on Saturday.
The Townshend team was the runner-up in the 2019 event, beating Arlington before falling to the Colonels in the finale. Sydney Hescock did the damage for the hosts, scoring 11 points in the opener and six more in round two.
"Juniors Hannah Greenwood, Abby Towle, Makaila Morse, and Ruthie Wright will see significant minutes," noted Merrow.
Towle just broke the Leland & Gray girls soccer program's single-season record with 28 goals. Morse, the team's goalie, made 11 total saves during a 3-2 loss to Stowe in the championship game.
Leland & Gray roster: Coach — Terry Merrow. Players — Raena Sanderson (captain), Hannah Landers (captain), Mary Sanderson, Maggie Parker, Rhianna Dryden, Abby Towle, Abigail Emerson, Hayley Hescock, Samantha Morse, Ruthie Wright, Jacy Stillwagon, Kristin Lowe, Hannah Greenwood, Mikaila Morse, Shaylyn Doane.
Leland & Gray schedule
Dec. 10 — host Arlington: 7 p.m.
Dec. 11 — host Brattleboro or Burr and Burton: TBA
Dec. 14 — at Green Mountain (versus Long Trail): 3 p.m.
Dec. 15 — at Arlington: 7 p.m.
Dec. 16 — at Green Mountain: TBA
Dec. 20 — host Proctor: 7 p.m.
Dec. 23 — at Poultney: 7 p.m.
Dec. 28 — host Woodstock: 7 p.m.
Jan. 6 — host Bellows Falls: 7 p.m.
Jan. 8 — at White River Valley: 1 p.m.
Jan. 13 — at Windsor: 7 p.m.
Jan. 19 — at Rivendell: 7 p.m.
Jan. 25 — host West Rutland: 7 p.m.
Jan. 28 — host Mill River: 5:30 p.m.
Feb. 1 — at Green Mountain: 7 p.m.
Feb. 4 — host Rivendell: 7 p.m.
Feb. 9 — at Bellows Falls: 7 p.m.
Feb. 11 — host Green Mountain: 7 p.m.
Feb. 15 — host White River Valley: 7 p.m.
Feb. 18 — at West Rutland: 7 p.m.