TOWNSHEND — Bill Clinton was the Governor of Arkansas, Michael Jordan and the Bulls were at the very beginning of their NBA reign, and Rosanne was the top sitcom when the Leland & Gray varsity girls soccer team last appeared in a state championship game.
It was 1991.
The second-seeded Rebels (14-2) can return to the finals with a home victory over No. 3 BFA-Fairfax (13-1-1) in Wednesday's Division 3 semifinal. Game time is 3 p.m.
"We have depth this season. There are players that can come in off the bench and change the game," said Leland & Gray head coach Lucas Bates. "Our core players are also a year older and understand what it means to be part of a team and how to sacrifice self for the betterment of the team's goals. We have learned that the extra pass is so important."
After warming up with special jerseys to honor late classmate Dylan Landers, the Rebels downed Winooski 6-1 in the opening round. They followed that up with a thrilling overtime win against Thetford in a quarterfinal.
"Our midfield is the motor that runs our success — they play box to box and at times will go end line to end line. Defensively, we have a solid starting four but have two or three players that can come off the bench to make a difference," Bates explained.
Abby Towle leads the Townshend team with a school-record 25 goals, including two in each round of the tourney. The talented junior also has 14 assists this season.
Abigail Emerson, Ansley Henderson, Mary Sanderson and Maggie Parker all found the back of the net in Leland & Gray's playdown game. Keeper Makaila Morse has only given up two tallies during the 2021 postseason.
No. 1 Stowe (14-0-2) and fourth-ranked Paine Mountain (11-5) complete the Final 4.
Leland & Gray roster: Coaches — Lucas Bates, Beth Wells, Joe Towle. Players — Makaila Morse, Abigail Emerson, Mary McDonald, Samantha Morse, Avery Hiner, Ava LeCours, Kailuna Holmes, Ansley Henderson, Mary Sanderson, Abby Towle, Ainsley Meyer, Maggie Parker, Hannah Landers, Ruth Wright, Amanda Fontaine, Bree Beattie, Rihanna Dryden, Kate Petty, Alecia Bills, Jacy Stillwagon, Sierra Berrie.
*Amie Pagach and Kim Winot each converted on a penalty kick as Leland & Gray upset Hazen in a 1991 semifinal. Goalie Jen Jacobs also put on a show during the shootout.