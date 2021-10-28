TOWNSHEND — It was a silent honor.
Members of the second-seeded Leland & Gray varsity girls soccer team wore warm-up jerseys with the No. 12 on the back to celebrate the life of former classmate Dylan Landers, who died from injuries sustained in a car crash in May, prior to Thursday's 6-1 victory over No. 15 Winooski in a Division 3 playoff game.
"The family donated the shirts to us. It's a great thing for the community," said Rebels coach Lucas Bates.
Abby Towle tallied twice for the winners. Abigail Emerson, Ansley Henderson, Mary Sanderson and Maggie Parker also scored.
"The first half was scary," admitted Bates, whose team seemed nervous before taking a 2-1 advantage to the intermission.
Towle did the early damage, sending in a beautiful corner kick that "Hendo" put away and later intercepting a goal kick, moving in and driving a shot inside the left post.
Those goals sandwiched a free kick by Winooski's Ruby Lee that found the back of the net.
Leland & Gray started looking like a No. 2 seed over the final 40 minutes. On one possession, the hosts moved the ball nicely from Samantha Morse to Sanderson to Towle and ahead to "Hendo." Avery Hiner and Rihanna Dryden continually cleared the ball out. And Hannah Landers peppered the opposing goalie from long range.
"Here we go Rebels! Let's go Rebels!" was chanted by a small group of drummers in the bleachers.
Maggie Parker punched in a cross from Ainsley Meyer, Emerson buried a rebound, McDonald scored from the right wing, and Towle beat Winooski keeper Kiara Mack with an absolute laser as the home team pulled away.
The Leland & Gray coach would gather his players in a circle after the contest and roll out game balls to Parker, Sanderson and Meyer.
"Maggie is just an honor to coach. She gives and gives. I love watching her play," said Bates. "Sanderson plays hard and wears her heart on her sleeve. Meyer was winning everything in the air and is so solid in the back."
Makaila Morse made two saves for the 13-2 Rebels, who will host No. 10 Thetford (5-9-1) in Friday's quarterfinal at 3 p.m.
Leland & Gray roster: Coaches — Lucas Bates, Beth Wells, Joe Towle. Players — Makaila Morse, Abigail Emerson, Mary McDonald, Samantha Morse, Avery Hiner, Ava LeCours, Kailuna Holmes, Ansley Henderson, Mary Sanderson, Abby Towle, Ainsley Meyer, Maggie Parker, Hannah Landers, Ruth Wright, Amanda Fontaine, Bree Beattie, Rihanna Dryden, Kate Petty, Alecia Bills, Jacy Stillwagon, Sierra Berrie.