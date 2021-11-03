TOWNSHEND — Thirty-one years after his wife helped the Leland & Gray varsity girls soccer team win it all, Lucas Bates now has a chance to celebrate a Division 3 state championship.
"I'm excited," the Townshend team's coach said about the program returning to the finals.
Abby Towle finished with a hat-trick and one assist as the second-seeded Rebels (15-2) battled back to defeat No. 3 Fairfax in Wednesday's Final 4 contest. They will now face top-ranked Stowe (15-0-2) in Saturday's state championship game in Hartford at 10 a.m.
Leland & Gray host Fairfax during a Division 3 semifinals girls' soccer match on Wednesday, Nov. 3, 2021.
Students from Leland & Gray march down to the soccer field to cheer on the girls' soccer team as they face off against Fairfax in the Division 3 semifinals girls soccer match on Wednesday, Nov. 3, 2021.
Leland & Gray’s Maggie Parker tries to gain control of the ball from Fairfax’s Faith Benjamin during a Division 3 semifinals girls' soccer match at Leland & Gray Union Middle and High School on Wednesday, Nov. 3, 2021.
Leland & Gray’s Avery Hiner leaps into the air to control the ball while being covered by Fairfax’s Bridgett Dunn during a Division 3 semifinals girls' soccer match at Leland & Gray Union Middle and High School on Wednesday, Nov. 3, 2021.
Leland & Gray’s Abby Towle ties to get the ball away from Fairfax’s Kali Wooster during a Division 3 semifinals girls' soccer match at Leland & Gray Union Middle and High School on Wednesday, Nov. 3, 2021.
Leland & Gray’s Abby Towle runs at the ball during a Division 3 semifinals girls' soccer match at Leland & Gray Union Middle and High School on Wednesday, Nov. 3, 2021.
Leland & Gray’s Abby Towle heads the ball towards the goal during a Division 3 semifinals girls' soccer match at Leland & Gray Union Middle and High School on Wednesday, Nov. 3, 2021.
Following a throw-in from the left side, Towle broke the ice midway through the first half. But Fairfax would own the next 17 minutes of play.
Emma Spiller tallied twice, assisted by Marie Larose and then Raegan Decker. Ava Ardovino would later attack from the right wing to make it 3-1.
"As I've gotten older, I've gotten smarter. It doesn't do any good to yell at the kids," responded Bates after being asked what he said at halftime to completely change the game. "I told them that we had 40 minutes to turn things around."
The second half was extremely physical. Kali Wooster and Leland & Gray's Abigail Emerson collided early on, Molly Wimette accidentally kicked Towle in the shins while going for the ball, and Maggie Parker was pushed down from behind at midfield.
The fans were treated to a pretty passing combination from Hannah Landers to Parker to Emerson, Mary "Sunshine" McDonald stole the ball from Spiller, Ruth Wright made an accurate feed ahead to Towle, and Landers made a crucial clear.
"Kate Petty is so selfless," said Bates after giving one game ball to her and the other to Towle. "She has good speed and is a great defender."
Towle, who entered the game with a school-record 25 goals scored this season, completed her hat-trick with 4:04 remaining to send the program to its first state final since back-to-back titles in 1990 and 1991.
Leland & Gray goalie Makaila Morse ended up with four quality saves.
Leland & Gray roster: Coaches — Lucas Bates, Beth Wells, Joe Towle. Players — Makaila Morse, Abigail Emerson, Mary McDonald, Samantha Morse, Avery Hiner, Ava LeCours, Kailuna Holmes, Ansley Henderson, Mary Sanderson, Abby Towle, Ainsley Meyer, Maggie Parker, Hannah Landers, Ruth Wright, Amanda Fontaine, Bree Beattie, Rihanna Dryden, Kate Petty, Alecia Bills, Jacy Stillwagon, Sierra Berrie.
