TOWNSHEND — As Joe Towle emptied the water bucket following a Division 4 semifinal, one of his players asked if they could dump it on him after the next game.
He's just hoping that they have a reason to.
The top-seeded Rebels put themselves in position to douse their head coach this weekend by trouncing No. 5 MSJ 4-0 on Tuesday.
"Returning to the finals is certainly a goal I know we've had, but I've never talked to them about it because I didn't want to put that added pressure on them," said Towle, whose team lost to Stowe 3-2 in the 2021 D-3 championship game. "I think being there last year might give us a bit of an advantage."
The Townshend team outshot their foes 15-1 on the day, with Makaila Morse making one save in order to earn the shutout.
"We played so well," mentioned Towle, whose team improved to 15-0-1 and will face the Arlington-Proctor winner in Saturday's state title game at noon in Manchester.
Maggie Parker set up the first two goals for the hosts, with finishes coming from Catherine Shine and Abigail Emerson. Abby Towle then tallied twice, with the first assisted by Avery Hiner, to give the Rebels a 4-0 halftime lead.
That gave Towle 70 career goals, breaking Riley Barton's previous school record of 69.
"Let's go Rebels!" some members of the sell-out crowd chanted in unison during the second half.
On a beautiful passing combination, the ball traveled from Ruth Wright to Ainsley Meyer and ahead to Shine. Ava LeCours did a nice job of keeping the ball in enemy territory. Sierra Berrie blew up a through ball by MSJ's Ryley Collins.
"We knew that No. 7 (Lauren Costales) was quick, fast and skilled," said the winning coach. "We always had someone on her, whether it was Ainsley or Sierra."
He would eventually give the game balls to Mary Sanderson, who missed the second half due to a lower body injury, and Meyer.
"Mary was on fire in the first half and she tracked the ball down well for us," Joe Towle said. "Ainsley is quite a leader. She gave a great pre-game speech."
The coach got a little emotional as he huddled up his team for the final time on their home field.
"Well, my daughter is part of this senior group," he explained. "I've coached this crew and watched all but one of their games – the one in New Hampshire during COVID. They have all worked so hard."
Leland & Gray girls soccer team beat Mount St. Joseph Academy 4-0 during the Division 4 Girls Soccer semifinals game at Leland & Gray Union Middle High School on Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022. Leland & Gray will move onto the state championship game that be held on Saturday at Applejack Stadium in Manchester.
Leland & Gray’s Catherine Shine heads the ball into the gaol for the first point of the game against Mount St. Joseph Academy during the Division 4 Girls Soccer semifinals game at Leland & Gray Union Middle High School on Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022.
Leland & Gray’s Catherine Shine heads the ball into the gaol for the first point of the game against Mount St. Joseph Academy during the Division 4 Girls Soccer semifinals game at Leland & Gray Union Middle High School on Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022.
Team members celebrate with Catherine Shine after she score the first point of the game against Mount St. Joseph Academy during the Division 4 Girls Soccer semifinals game at Leland & Gray Union Middle High School on Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022.
Team members celebrate with Abigail Emerson after she scored the second point of the game against Mount St. Joseph Academy during the Division 4 Girls Soccer semifinals game at Leland & Gray Union Middle High School on Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022.
Leland & Gray’s Abby Towle kicks the ball in for a gaol against Mount St. Joseph Academy during the Division 4 Girls Soccer semifinals game at Leland & Gray Union Middle High School on Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022.
