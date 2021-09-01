TOWNSHEND —Nine starters have returned for the Leland & Gray varsity girls soccer team, which went 3-7 last season.
The Rebels will open up in the Josh Cole Tournament in Ludlow, facing Green Mountain on Friday at 8 p.m. The tourney's second-round games are scheduled for Saturday.
"We will lean on the senior leadership of Ansley Henderson, Hannah Landers and Kate Petty," said Leland & Gray coach Lucas Bates.
Henderson, a striker, found the back of the net five times in 2020. Returning midfielder Abby Towle contributed with seven goals and four assists a year ago.
"We will have a strong group attacking goal again this season," noted Bates.
Among those joining Towle in the middle of the park will be former Bellows Falls player Maggie Parker and Landers, who was voted Brattleboro Reformer Athlete of the Spring as a junior.
Petty will be counted on in the back along with returning keeper Makaila Morse.
"She has picked up right where she left off last season," Bates said of Morse. "I predict that she will have a good year for the team this year."
Leland & Gray roster: Coach — Lucas Bates. Players — Ansley Henderson, Hannah Landers, Kate Petty, Mary McDonald, Ava LeCours, Samantha Morse, Avery Hiner, Abby Towle, Ainsley Meyer, Maggie Parker, Jacy Stillwagon, Kai Holmes, Ruthie Wright, Amanda Fontaine, Bree Beattie, Alecia Bills, Rihanna Dryden, Makaila Morse, Mary Sanderson, Dylan Persson, Sierra Berrie.