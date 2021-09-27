TOWNSHEND — This one was for one of their biggest fans.
The Leland & Gray varsity girls soccer players had the initials "J.L." written on their shin guards Monday to honor Jennifer Litchfield Joyce, who recently lost her battle with cancer.
"She watched every game that she could," said winning coach Lucas Bates. "She grew up in Newfane, went to school here, and was part of a really nice family."
Joyce's favorite team defeated Twin Valley 9-0.
Abby Towle had a hat-trick to lead the Rebels (6-2). She intercepted a pass and drove the ball into the back of the net to break the ice seven minutes in, scored from the top of the box just 2:30 later, and completed the hatty by weaving her way toward the goal before blasting the ball inside the right post with 19:45 left in the contest.
"Abby is a special little player," mentioned the Leland & Gray coach.
Ansley Henderson tallied twice for the home team. Kate Petty, Mary McDonald, Mary Sanderson and Abigail Emerson also scored.
"They are a phenomenal team," stated first-year Twin Valley coach Taryn Lawrence, whose team dropped to 1-5 overall. "They are just what we want to become."
The Wildcats, who have just one senior and zero juniors on their roster, got solid play from a couple of eighth-graders. Keeper Bianca Place made 15 critical saves while Reese Croutworst made a handful of steals in the back end.
"Reese is just tenacious. She played center back, but that is not her usual position," Lawrence noted.
She took all three of Twin Valley's shots — on a couple of corners and one direct kick. Makaila Morse caught all three of those attempts to earn the shutout.
"We wanted to score a goal on them," Lawrence explained. "We are learning. We are taking small steps. I saw a lot of hustle out there."
The home crowd was treated to a successful penalty kick by Petty, a nice give and go play between Ava LeCours and Kailuna Holmes, and a pretty goal that was tapped home by Emerson following passes by McDonald and Towle. Amanda Fontaine and Petty each intercepted a pass during a Twin Valley threat.
Twin Valley roster: Coaches — Taryn Lawrence, Kara Bird. Players — Alyssa Bird, Sarah Stone, Chloe Joyce, Brooklynn Russell, Kaley Mola, Ella Martinez, Leann Crafts, Sara Dix, Alanna Bevilacqua, Peytyn Bernard, Bianca Place, Tori Dix, Reese Croutworst, Izabella Boyd, Mady Lynde, Cheyanne Cassell, Alejandra Bevilacqua.
Leland & Gray roster: Coaches — Lucas Bates, Beth Wells, Joe Towle. Players — Bree Beattie, Sierra Berrie, Alecia Bills, Rihanna Dryden, Abigail Emerson, Amanda Fontaine, Ansley Henderson, Avery Hiner, Kailuna Holmes, Hannah Landers, Ava LeCours, Mary McDonald, Ainsley Meyer, Samantha Morse, Mikaila Morse, Maggie Parker, Kate Petty, Mary Sanderson, Jacy Stillwagon, Abby Towle, Ruth Wright.