WINDSOR — The Leland & Gray Union Middle and High School track and field team turned in several strong individual performances and the boys team finished in 10th place, ahead of Mount St. Joseph Academy and Long Trail School, in a 12-school meet at the Southern Vermont League-B Championships last Tuesday.
“This entire team continues to make me proud with their hard work and dedication on and off the track,” said Leland & Gray coach Beth Wells in an email. “These kids are not just athletes but they are student body leaders, high achievers, and dedicated to positivity at Rebel Nation. I am so excited for the post season to see how they all end this exciting year.”
The Rebels had strong individual performances from a number of athletes, but perhaps the best events the team performed in collectively were the 200-meter dash and 4x100-meter relay. In the 200-meter dash, Jacob Flood placed fifth (24.73 seconds) with John Parker-Jennings right behind him in sixth place (24.86 seconds), setting a PR. Jackson Fillion also set a PR in the event, taking 14th place with a time of 26.49 seconds.
In the 4x100-meter relay, the Rebels took fourth place with the team of Flood, Parker-Jennings, Trevor Hazelton and Trevor Stillwagon with a time of 48.79 seconds.
The best individual performance on the day perhaps came from Parker-Jennings who took fourth place in high jump with a height of 1.65 meters. Parker-Jennings also set a PR in triple jump, taking fifth place with a distance of 11.60 meters.
Flood had a strong showing in the 300-meter hurdles, taking fifth place (46.18 seconds). He also placed 17th in discus (24.54 meters).
Stillwagon had good day for the Rebels as well. The senior turned in a seventh-place finish in the 400-meter dash (57.42 seconds), 12th in high jump (1.50 meters) and 14th in long jump (4.85 meters).
Hazelton performed well in javelin, taking 10th place and setting a PR with a throw of 32.16 meters.
Fillion had a solid performance across the board for Leland & Gray, taking 11th place in discus (26.68 meters) and 12th in javelin (30.80 meters) where he set a PR. Fillion also set a PR in the 200-meter dash, finishing in 14th place with a time of 26.49 seconds and finished in 17th place in the 100-meter dash (12.85 seconds).
While the girls were unable to score as a team due to a lack of numbers, several of the athletes had very strong individual performances.
Mary Sanderson set PRs in the 100-meter, 200-meter and 400-meter dashes, placing ninth in the 400-meter (1:11.79), 11th in the 100-meter (14.42 seconds) and 16th in the 200-meter (31.07 seconds).
Avery Hiner placed 16th in long jump (3.67 meters), 24th in the 200-meter dash (33.64 seconds) and 28th in the 100-meter (15.97 seconds), setting a PR.
The showing by the Leland & Gray boys and girls teams was another in a series of strong performances the athletes have turned in over the past four meets.
Among the individual highlights in previous meets have been Parker-Jennings’ first place at the Springfield HS Invitational III, setting both a PR and school record with a distance of 5.96 meters. Parker-Jennings also tied for second place in the Windsor Weekday #2 meet in high jump, setting both a PR and school record with a distance of 1.70 meters.
Flood had a first-place finish in the 200-meter finals at the Windsor Midweek #2 Meet, setting a PR with a time of 24.68. He also had a fourth-place finish at that meet and set a PR in the 100-meter dash with a time of 12.29 meters and placed first (46.83) in the 300-meter hurdles at the Windsor Midweek #2 Meet.
Stillwagon turned in a first-place finish in the 110-meter hurdles at the SVL Meet #5 setting a PR with a time of 19.03. He also placed fourth in triple jump in the meet with a distance of 32 feet, 8 inches.
Hazelton had a third-place finish in the 300-meter hurdles, setting a PR with a time of 55.72 seconds in the SVL Meet #5.
Fillion turned in a ninth place finish in javelin with a throw of 91 feet, 10.25 inches at the Windsor Midweek #2 Meet and an 11th place finish in SVL Meet #7 at Burr & Burton Academy.
On the girls side, Hiner had been close to breaking a school record all year in long jump and at the SVL Meet #7 at BBA she succeeded with a distance of 12 feet, 6.5 inches.
Coming off illness, Sanderson broke the school record in shot put at the SVL Meet #7, setting a PR and finishing in second place with a throw of 26 feet, 5 inches.
Lily Litchfield turned in a fourth-place finish in the 200-meter dash at the Windsor Weekday #2 Meet, setting a PR with a time of 31.55 seconds. She also had an impressive performance in the 100-meter at the Burlington HS TF Invitational, where 30 schools competed, breaking her PR with a time of 15.02 seconds.
Twin ValleyIn the SVL-B Championships, Twin Valley’s Lucky Lucchesi turned in a ninth-place finish in the 1500-meter run with a time of 5:10.57 and an 18th place finish in javelin (24.75 meters).