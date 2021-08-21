Varsity Boys Soccer
Sept. 3: host Mill River, 4:30 p.m.
Sept 10: at Twin Valley, 6 p.m.
Sept. 15: at White River Valley, 4 p.m.
Sept. 17: at Black River (vs. Windsor), 6 p.m.
Sept. 18: at Black River, TBA
Sept. 21: host Rivendell, 4:30 p.m.
Sept. 23: at Bellows Falls, 4:30 p.m.
Sept. 30: at Rivendell, 4:30 p.m.
Oct. 5: host Stratton, 4 p.m.
Oct. 8: host Bellows Falls, 4 p.m.
Oct. 14: at White River Valley, 4 p.m.
Oct. 16: at Green Mountain, 1 p.m.
Oct. 19: at Windsor, 4 p.m.
Oct. 22: host Twin Valley, 4 p.m.
Varsity Girls Soccer
Sept. 3: at Black River (vs. Green Mountain), 8 p.m.
Sept. 4: at Black River, TBA
Sept. 7: host White River Valley, 4:30 p.m.
Sept. 11: at Springfield, 11 a.m.
Sept. 14: host Rivendell, 4:30 p.m.
Sept. 18: at Bellows Falls, noon
Sept. 21: at Green Mountain, 4:30 p.m.
Sept. 23: at Mill River, 4:30 p.m.
Sept. 27: host Twin Valley, 4:30 p.m.
Oct. 5: at White River Valley, 4 p.m.
Oct. 9: host Bellows Falls, 3 p.m.
Oct. 12: host Stratton, 4 p.m.
Oct. 18: host Mill River, 4 p.m.
Oct. 22: at Windsor, 4 p.m.
Varsity Cross Country
Sept. 7: at Bellows Falls, 4 p.m.
Sept. 11: at Windsor, 2 p.m.
Sept. 14: at Otter Valley, 4 p.m.
Sept. 21: at Hartford, 4:45 p.m.
Sept. 28: at Woodstock, 4 p.m.
Oct. 5: at Long Trail, 4 p.m.
Oct. 12: at Springfield, 4 p.m.
Oct. 19: at Hartford (SVL Championship B Meet), 4:45 p.m.