TOWNSHEND — In the waning minutes of the Leland & Gray Union High School girls basketball quarterfinal matchup against Poultney, coach Terry Merrow walked down the length of the bench giving low fives to all his players. When time expired, Merrow and the girls huddled briefly in exultation to celebrate their 55-31 win over Poultney High School, which earned them a trip to the semifinals in Barre.
“They’re so ecstatic. They’re so ecstatic,” said Leland & Gray coach Terry Merrow. “This is what their goal was right from day one and they’ve worked hard. They deserve it.”
Powered largely by Maggie Parker, Sam Morse, and Mary Sanderson, the Rebels (16-5) jumped out to a 21-5 lead with just under six minutes remaining in the second quarter.
Then the Blue Devils (15-6) began to chip away at the lead.
Bella Mack started the scoring off by going 1-for-2 from the free throw line. A layup in the paint by Kaydyn Desperance and a 3-pointer by Emily Handley cut the lead to 10 points. Moments later, Mack knocked down two more free throws to cut the lead to 21-13 with 3:19 left to play in the half.
Towards the end of the second, the Blue Devils defense came up with some big steals that led to points. With just over two minutes left in the half and following scores by the both teams, Poultney’s Laura Winter, who finished with seven points, knocked down a 3-pointer. Off the inbounds pass, Poultney came up with another steal and Mack found herself back at the line. The junior made the pair cutting the lead to 26-20.
It’s as close as the Blue Devils would get.
Back to back 3-pointers by Parker and a pair of free throws by Sanderson put the Rebels up 14. When the half concluded it was 34-22.
Poultney head coach Todd Hayes said there were a couple changes in his team that allowed them to make a run toward the end of the half.
“We just settled down offensively. We quit turning the ball over. Typically we don’t do that a lot and it led to their offense” said Hayes. “Then defensively we just buckled down a little bit. We were getting buried down in and our guards weren’t getting out to contest shots and once we did it kind of changed it a little bit. Then we started pressing and we got some steals.”
In the second half, Leland & Gray was the one that turned up the heat on defense. The Rebels came out playing a full court press and trapping, creating turnovers. The Blue Devils would not back down though and cut the lead to 40-30 by the end of the third quarter.
“Todd has those guys playing really well and number 20 (Hannah Welch) is a phenomenal player I think. She plays really hard. She plays really tough defense and we just kept her in check and I think that helped out,” said Merrow. “I was really happy with our effort. Our defense was phenomenal I thought.”
Samantha Morse, who was the Rebels second leading scorer with 17, got the scoring started in the final frame, catching a long pass and scoring on a layup in transition.
It was Parker who created the separation though. With 5:32 left to play, the junior knocked down two free throws. The next possession, she scored on a layup and after that she corralled a missed shot and put it back to give the Rebels a 48-30 lead.
Going into the fourth quarter, Parker said the team talked about what they needed to do to create that separation.
“We just talked about slowing the game down and making good passes and taking the open shot,” Parker said. “I think we really boxed out well and got the rebounds. That’s how I got six easy points because I rebounded, but I think we did a good job rebounding tonight.”
From that point on, all the remaining points scored in the game came by way of the free throw line, underscoring the significance they had played throughout the game.
Mack, who was Poultney’s leading scorer with 10 points went 6-for-8 from the line.
The Rebels went 19-27 from the stripe as a team. Sanderson, who finished with 11 points, went 9-for-10 from the line and Parker, who finished with 18 points, went 5-for-8.
“During our practice we do a lot of pressure free throws. The girls, they work on it,” Merrow said. “During practices they take it real serious. So, we’ve worked on it and they’ve improved in the games.”
No. 3 Leland & Gray will play No. 2 Blue Mountain Union School on March 1 in Barre with a trip to the Division IV State Championship on the line. The game is scheduled to begin at 6:30 p.m.