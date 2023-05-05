TOWNSHEND — With two outs in the bottom of the fourth inning with Leland & Gray’s Makaila Morse on third base and Samantha Morse at the plate with two strikes, Leland & Gray head softball coach Tammy Claussen called timeout. After a quick deliberation with Samantha, the sophomore executed one of the more difficult and gutsy plays in the sport, the suicide squeeze.
Samantha Morse dropped the bunt down allowing her sister Makaila Morse to score the game’s first run for the Rebels and reached second on a throwing error on the play.
“The suicide squeeze in the fourth inning to put the first run on the board that was excitement and I think it gave the girls the confidence,” said Claussen.
Leland & Gray’s Kristen Lowe struck out the side in the top of the fifth, bringing the Rebels back to the plate quickly.
Ainsley Meyer got things started with a walk and Claussen subbed in Rihanna Dryden as a pinch runner. A hit by Ava LeCours put runners at first and second and a sacrifice fly by Cat Shine moved Dryden over to third. Then, with runners on first and third, Savannah Cadrin came up with a huge base hit that drove home two runs. She advanced to second when the throw went home to attempt to get LeCours.
Makaila Morse then hit a shot to right and was able to reach on a fielding error that also allowed Cadrin to score from second, making it 4-0 Leland & Gray before Bellows Falls was able to get out of the inning.
Bellows Falls mounted some offense in the top of the sixth. Alana McAllister walked and Emma Spaulding was hit by a pitch to put runners at first and second for the Terriers to start the inning.
Then catcher Jenna Dolloph singled to left to put the Terriers on the board.
The next batter was able to reach, loading the bases for the Terriers. The Leland & Gray defense was able to hold though. First, the Rebels got a force out at home. Emma Thompson reached for Bellows Falls on fielder’s choice, before a fly ball to center ended the Terriers threat.
Coming into the game, Bellows Falls head coach Don Laurendeau said he told the team they were going to have to play hard and that Leland & Gray was going to be tough competition.
“I did some research on the games they played and I knew that they played some pretty good teams close,” said Laurendeau. “Even their loss was against a really good team and it was a close game, so I knew they were going to be good.”
Bellows Falls Izzy Stoodley, who pitched a good game, keeping the Terriers in it the whole way through, retired the side in order in the bottom of the sixth, before Lowe was able to secure the win in the top of the seventh.
“She’s very solid for us. We have really good confidence in her. She’s always going to be around the strike zone,” said Laurendeau. “She makes them earn what they get, which is what they did. They swung the bat when it was near the zone and they smacked it around a little bit.”
Lowe had a very good game for the Rebels, pitching a complete game to pick up the win.
“To come away with a win against undefeated Bellows Falls, we’re super happy,” said Claussen. “She definitely dialed it in in the last few innings.”
Leland & Gray will host White River Valley at home on Saturday at 4:30 p.m. Bellows Falls will host Green Mountain Union High School on Tuesday at 4:30 p.m.