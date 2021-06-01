Close
Leland & Gray’s Hannah Landers hits a single during a softball playoff game against Bellows Falls on Tuesday, June 1, 2021.
Leland & Gray’s Hannah Greenwood pitches against Bellows Falls during a softball playoff game on Tuesday, June 1, 2021.
Bellows Falls’ Grace Wilkinson scores a run as the ball goes over Leland & Gray’s Ainsley Meyer’s head during a softball playoff game on Tuesday, June 1, 2021.
Bellows Falls’ Aliya Farmer pitches against Leland & Gray during a softball playoff game on Tuesday, June 1, 2021.
Bellows Falls’ Natalie Noyes slides into home as the ball gets away from Leland & Gray’s Ainsley Meyer during a softball playoff game on Tuesday, June 1, 2021.
Bellows Falls’ Grace Wilkinson slides into third as the ball gets away from Leland & Gray’s Makaila Morse during a softball playoff game on Tuesday, June 1, 2021.
Bellows Falls’ Grace Wilkinson slides into third as the ball gets away from Leland & Gray’s Makaila Morse during a softball playoff game on Tuesday, June 1, 2021.
WESTMINSTER — MaKaila Morse had three hits and drove in five runs as the No. 9 Leland & Gray softball team topped No. 8 Bellows Falls 19-11 in a Division 3 playoff game Tuesday.
"I'm super proud of the girls for battling back," said Rebels coach Tammy Claussen, whose team trailed 8-0 early on.
Hannah Greenwood and Hannah Landers each drove in two runs for the winners. Ruthie Wright and Ansley Henderson added one RBI apiece.
Jenna Dolloph and Grace Wilkinson both finished with two hits to lead BF.
Mary Sanderson (5 K’s, 5 BB, 9 hits) went the distance for the win.
Each of these teams has been mourning. Bellows Falls second baseman Jada Marie Spaulding Doyle and Leland & Gray sophomore Dylan Landers each died from injuries sustained in a vehicle accident during the spring season.
The 7-9 Rebels will play at No. 1 White River Valley (15-0) in Friday’s quarterfinal at 4:30 p.m.
