WESTMINSTER — MaKaila Morse had three hits and drove in five runs as the No. 9 Leland & Gray softball team topped No. 8 Bellows Falls 19-11 in a Division 3 playoff game Tuesday.

"I'm super proud of the girls for battling back," said Rebels coach Tammy Claussen, whose team trailed 8-0 early on.

Hannah Greenwood and Hannah Landers each drove in two runs for the winners. Ruthie Wright and Ansley Henderson added one RBI apiece.

Jenna Dolloph and Grace Wilkinson both finished with two hits to lead BF.

Mary Sanderson (5 K’s, 5 BB, 9 hits) went the distance for the win.

Each of these teams has been mourning. Bellows Falls second baseman Jada Marie Spaulding Doyle and Leland & Gray sophomore Dylan Landers each died from injuries sustained in a vehicle accident during the spring season.

The 7-9 Rebels will play at No. 1 White River Valley (15-0) in Friday’s quarterfinal at 4:30 p.m.

