Before the start of the game, athletes from both teams and members of the community gathered to remember Dylan as his sister, Hannah Landers, talked about her brother. A special gift was presented to the family.
Leland & Gray’s softball player Hannah Landers, wearing the number of her brother, Dylan Landers, 15, of Townshend, Vt., who died from his injuries from a motor vehicle crash that happened on Thursday, May 13, 2021, hits a single out to right field during a softball game on Tuesday, May 18, 2021.
After the tragic death of sophomore student, Dylan Landers, 15, of Townshend, Vt., Leland & Gray Union Middle and High School hosted their first home game for both baseball and softball on Tuesday, May 18, 2021. Before the start of the game, athletes from both teams and members of the community gathered to remember Dylan as his sister, Hannah Landers, talked about her brother. A special gift was presented to the family.
Leland & Gray’s baseball coach Marty Testo leads memorial on Tuesday, May 18, 2021, for Dylan Landers, 15, of Townshend, Vt., who died from his injuries from a motor vehicle crash that happened on Thursday, May 13, 2021. Leland & Gray Union Middle and High School hosted their first home game for both baseball and softball since his death.
People bring flags and banners to honor Dylan Landers, 15, of Townshend, Vt., who died from his injuries from a motor vehicle crash that happened on Thursday, May 13, 2021, before the start of a baseball and softball game at the school on Tuesday, May 18, 2021.
Members of the Leland & Gray’s baseball team gives Dylan Landers’ mother a hug during a memorial for his son, who died on Saturday from injuries he received from a motor vehicle crash on Thursday, May 13, 2021, before the start of a baseball and softball game at the school on Tuesday, May 18, 2021.
Leland & Gray’s softball player Hannah Landers, wearing the number of her brother, Dylan Landers, 15, of Townshend, Vt., who died from his injuries from a motor vehicle crash that happened on Thursday, May 13, 2021, hits a single out to right field during a softball game on Tuesday, May 18, 2021.
Leland & Gray’s softball player Hannah Landers, wearing the number of her brother, Dylan Landers, 15, of Townshend, Vt., who died from his injuries from a motor vehicle crash that happened on Thursday, May 13, 2021, catches the ball for an out during a home softball game on Tuesday, May 18, 2021.
Leland & Gray’s softball player Hannah Landers, wearing the number of her brother, Dylan Landers, 15, of Townshend, Vt., who died from his injuries from a motor vehicle crash that happened on Thursday, May 13, 2021, catches the ball for an out during a home softball game on Tuesday, May 18, 2021.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Before the start of the game, athletes from both teams and members of the community gathered to remember Dylan as his sister, Hannah Landers, talked about her brother. A special gift was presented to the family.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Leland & Gray’s baseball coach Marty Testo leads memorial on Tuesday, May 18, 2021, for Dylan Landers, 15, of Townshend, Vt., who died from his injuries from a motor vehicle crash that happened on Thursday, May 13, 2021. Leland & Gray Union Middle and High School hosted their first home game for both baseball and softball since his death.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Leland & Gray’s softball player Hannah Landers talks about her brother during a memorial before the start of a baseball and softball game at the school on Tuesday, May 18, 2021.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
People bring flags and banners to honor Dylan Landers, 15, of Townshend, Vt., who died from his injuries from a motor vehicle crash that happened on Thursday, May 13, 2021, before the start of a baseball and softball game at the school on Tuesday, May 18, 2021.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Members of the Leland & Gray’s baseball team gives Dylan Landers’ mother a hug during a memorial for his son, who died on Saturday from injuries he received from a motor vehicle crash on Thursday, May 13, 2021, before the start of a baseball and softball game at the school on Tuesday, May 18, 2021.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Leland & Gray’s Jeremiah Bloom and Jeremy Graves hang up Dylan Landers’ jersey up in the dugout before the start of a baseball and softball game at the school on Tuesday, May 18, 2021.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Leland & Gray’s softball player Hannah Landers, wearing the number of her brother, Dylan Landers, 15, of Townshend, Vt., who died from his injuries from a motor vehicle crash that happened on Thursday, May 13, 2021, hits a single out to right field during a softball game on Tuesday, May 18, 2021.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Leland & Gray’s Kristian Pierson pitches against Bellows Falls during a baseball game on Tuesday, May 18, 2021.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Leland & Gray’s Parker Richardson throws the ball to first to get the out during a home baseball game on Tuesday, May 18, 2021.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Leland & Gray’s Riley Barton hits a single during a home baseball game on Tuesday, May 18, 2021.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Leland & Gray’s softball player Hannah Landers, wearing the number of her brother, Dylan Landers, 15, of Townshend, Vt., who died from his injuries from a motor vehicle crash that happened on Thursday, May 13, 2021, catches the ball for an out during a home softball game on Tuesday, May 18, 2021.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Leland & Gray’s softball player Hannah Landers, wearing the number of her brother, Dylan Landers, 15, of Townshend, Vt., who died from his injuries from a motor vehicle crash that happened on Thursday, May 13, 2021, catches the ball for an out during a home softball game on Tuesday, May 18, 2021.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
TOWNSHEND — "One, two, three, Landers!"
That was the Leland & Gray varsity baseball team's group cheer prior to Tuesday's home game, which was their way of honoring sophomore Dylan Landers who had died from injuries sustained in a car crash that happened just five days earlier.
"We're gonna remember Dylan every day. He was a special kid," said Rebels coach Marty Testo, following his team's 11-4 loss to Bellows Falls. "He was an A-plus person. He was well-liked, funny and quiet. He showed up every day and worked hard. He was raised by great parents."
Just down the bank, Hannah Landers was wearing the No. 12 jersey for the first time in order to pay tribute to her sibling.
"Hannah is an incredibly strong kid. She got up there before the games and spoke to about 500 people about her brother. She is a rock star," explained Leland & Gray softball coach Tammy Claussen.
The left fielder had a couple of singles, drove in four runs and also made a handful of catches as her team outscored the Terriers 21-11. Ava LeCours, who is Dylan, Hope and Hannah Landers' first cousin, contributed with a pair of hits and one RBI. Ansley Henderson, Catherine Shine, Makaila Morse and Ruth Wright all had multiple hits for the winners.
"I'm so proud of all of the girls," Claussen pointed out. "I have to give so much credit to them all for supporting each other through this."
The Bellows Falls varsity softball team, which lost second baseman Jada Marie Spaulding Doyle in a fatal vehicle accident on April 25, got two hits from Natalie Noyes.
"Hannah met with our team yesterday and told the players that Dylan would want them to get back out there and play," Testo mentioned.
Kristian Pierson would go the distance on the hill for the hosts, striking out five and walking just one. Dylan Greenwood, Jeremy Graves and Pierson powered the offense with an extra-base hit each.
"This team showed resilience. It takes a lot to play after something like this. It takes some tough kids," Testo noted. "It makes you realize how small a baseball game really is. It's my job to help them get through this."
Following the pre-game ceremony for Dylan Landers, Bellows Falls jumped out to a 4-0 lead in the top of the first. The Terriers later made it 11-0 via a six-run sixth.
Jack Cravinho (8 Ks, 3 BB, 2 hits) went five innings for the win on a diamond that had a huge "12" written in chalk behind home plate. BF's Grady Lockerby, Jeb Monier and Cravinho all finished with a couple of hits.
After the contest, the Leland & Gray coach spoke about Dylan Landers as a baseball player.
"He was our first hitter off the bench. He could swing the bat," said Testo. "He played the outfield great and could play some first base as well. He was gonna be in the middle of our order at some point."
There had been 12 seconds of silence for the 15-year-old about three hours earlier.
"His spirit will never die in Rebel Nation," sister Hannah mentioned before the baseball and softball teams took the field.
Shane Covey can be reached at scovey@reformer.com or 802-254-2311 X163. On Twitter: @ShaneCovey.