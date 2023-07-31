TOWNSHEND — Sometime this month, workers at Leland & Gray Union High School are expected to resurface the tennis courts behind the school and when they do, pickleball lines will be added.
The game has been growing in popularity in recent years, especially with recent investment by NBA star LeBron James in Major League Pickleball. The attention drawn to the sport by James and other basketball players such as Draymond Green and Kevin Love has only helped the sport, which has been rapidly growing since the COVID-19 pandemic, by putting it more in the public eye.
However, it is a game that is not new at Leland & Gray.
“I feel like we’re trailblazers here at Leland & Gray because we’ve been playing pickleball in our physical education classes since 1995,” said Leland & Gray Athletic Director Tammy Claussen. “The kids have known the rules of this game. They know the history behind where the game started on Bainbridge Island in Washington.”
So far, the game has only been played indoors at Leland & Gray. The tennis courts were supposed to be resurfaced last year, but the project was delayed. When the project came up again this year, Claussen said the decision was made to include pickleball lines.
Part of that decision, Claussen indicated, was the fact that some members of the community were already beginning to use the courts for that purpose.
“Some community members who obviously live somewhere in the West River Valley, have been showing up the last few years, sometimes in the middle of the school day, and they would go down and they would find an open court,” Claussen said. “They would bring some chalk down and they would chalk out the pickleball lines.”
The added lines will give Leland & Gray four dual purpose courts that can be used for either tennis or pickleball.
One benefit of the game, Claussen said, is that the equipment required to play it is relatively inexpensive and if courts are available free of charge, as they will be at Leland & Gray, all that is needed is an opponent. Additionally, Claussen said it is not only easier to play than tennis, but it has a lower impact on the body.
With the popularity of the sport rising, Claussen said not only are there more people in the area interested in learning how to play, but there are also people willing to run clinics to teach the sport.
While there are no immediate plans to begin a pickleball league or offer it as a sport at the school, Claussen did not rule out the possibility of that happening at some point in the future.
“That would be really cool if we were to approach the VPA and say ‘Hey, pickleball is a growing sport. It’s time to add it.’ How would this be any different than adding Ultimate and bass fishing? The VPA is always open to staying up with the times, so I think it would be really cool,” said Claussen. “We’d definitely embrace that opportunity if it comes about. Maybe we have to introduce it ourselves.”