BRATTLEBORO — It's said that there are several great receivers available in this week's NFL draft.
As it turns out, the Rebels don't need one.
Finch Holmes scored six times and Warren Roberts made a spectacular catch in the end zone to help the Leland & Gray ultimate disc team to a 15-6 victory over Brattleboro on a rainy Tuesday at Natowich Field.
"I thought we played together as a team," said winning coach Paul Paytas.
Emily Houle and Andrew Tolbert played excellent defense for the visitors in the early going, with the former shadowing her opponent all over the field and the latter knocking down a couple of tosses.
"We did a great job of reading things on defense," stated Paytas, noting that Tolbert ended up with 11 blocks.
In front of 25 spectators, the Townshend team stole a 5-0 advantage. Sophomore handler Jackson Fillion assisted on four of those, including a couple of completions to Roberts.
"Jackson is a good athlete and he's coachable. He is consistent and committed," mentioned Paytas. "I would say he has a very good career ahead of him."
Some of the BUHS girls lacrosse players took a break from practice in order to cheer for the Colonels, who would tally twice in the first half. Matt Gordon Macey and Desmond Longsmith set up the goals that were scored by Wayland Walsh and Kelton Mager, respectively.
Roberts would throw scoring strikes to Tolbert and later Holmes, giving the Rebels an 8-2 lead at the break.
With his team later trailing 10-3, Brattleboro's Jasper Everingham made some onlookers behind his bench chuckle.
"We're playing hard. We're giving it our all. We are also losing by seven points," he jokingly told them.
Holmes hauled in his fifth and sixth TD passes of the contest as the visitors went ahead 14-3 in the first-to-15 format.
The Colonels would not go down without a fight, however. Nya Ridgeway, Walsh and Mager all scored for the purple and white as the rain finally began to let up.
"This was the first ultimate game ever for a lot of our players," explained Brattleboro coach Tokeem Talbot. "We struggled with the conditions. The rain made it difficult to throw and catch."
Fillion eventually connected with Kate Petty in the house to end it.