TOWNSHEND — Liam Towle got behind his defender, timed his jump in the end zone perfectly, and then snagged the disc out of mid-air late in Monday's Division 1 Ultimate quarterfinal.
It was the last of many highlights in the Leland & Gray senior's outstanding career.
"I'm glad I could throw you your last point. That was my best throw of the year," said Warren Roberts to Towle after the fourth-seeded Rebels lost to No. 5 Champlain Valley Union 15-4.
Christian Cannella, who is the Townshend team's other 12th grader, finished the contest with a couple of assists.
"It was like an NBA team against a rec league team," mentioned Leland & Gray coach Paul Paytas. "I didn't see any weaknesses for them. All of their lines were better than our first team."
With several swimmers parked along Route 30 in order to cool off in the West River, the deep Redhawks remained fresh by substituting often on the 90-degree day.
The visitors struck quickly, using just a handful of passes and about 30 seconds during each of their first two possessions. Will Oglesby and Gavin Schaaf had CVU's early goals.
After a short pass to the house from Jared Kartschoke to Charlie Harder, a pretty give-and-go between Leo Sarandos and Oglesby, and a bomb to Nico Bioni, the Redhawks were ahead 5-0.
"Here we go Rebels!" someone in the crowd shouted after Towle broke up a CVU pass.
Leland & Gray's 50 fans were then treated to Cannella's scoring strikes to Trevor Hazelton and Alex Parker-Jennings, before their team went to the break trailing 8-2.
But CVU would score four straight times in the second half to put it out of reach.
Roberts scored Leland & Gray's third point and later placed one perfectly for Towle to go up and get.
"For not being sure if we would even have a season because of COVID and then not being sure we would have enough players to have a season, we were able to put together a 6-1 regular season," stated Rebels coach Joe Towle. "We got this program's first playoff win and hosted a playoff game for the first time. This is a great bunch of kids."
CVU roster: Coaches — Syrus Amedore, Quinn Ledak. Players —Nico Bioni, Aidan Blasius, John Curley, Isaac Davies, Reid Galvin, Thomas Garavelli, Gregory Goldsmith, Charlie Harder, Sam Holmes, Jared Kartschoke, Benjamin McAuliffe, Luka Mester, Clayton Murphy, Cody O'Neil, Will Oglesby, Max Upton, Aidan Ruggles, Leo Sarandos, Gavin Schaaf, Shane Skiff, Alex Spitznagle, DJ Steinman, Griffin Wilczynski, Nigel Wormser.
Leland & Gray roster: Coaches — Paul Paytas, Joe Towle. Players — Landon Beach, Emily Houle, Trevor Hazelton, Jackson Fillion, Emma O'Brien, Alex Parker-Jennings, Andrew Tolbert, Christian Cannella, Peter Broussard, Owen Woodard, Hunter Fillion, Liam Towle, Warren Roberts.