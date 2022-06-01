TOWNSHEND — It was the greatest win in program history.
Trailing 7-6 at halftime, fifth-seeded Leland & Gray Ultimate rallied to beat No. 12 Colchester 14-11 in Wednesday's Division 1 playoff game.
"We played like winners in the second half and pulled away," said coach Paul Paytas. "We made some amazing, athletic plays. I sensed that the team was starting to gain confidence."
After the break, Warren Roberts made three highlight-reel plays. The senior made a nice cut toward the pylon and ran down the disc to put the Rebels ahead 8-7, backed the visitors up with a deep throw-off, and later made a one-handed snag on a go route to make it 10-7.
"He had unRoberts type play in the first half, but stepped it up a couple of levels higher in the second half. He dialed up the intensity for us. He made at least three highly contested catches," noted Paytas.
Colchester trimmed the lead to 11-9, before the hosts got touchdowns in the final minutes from Trevor Stillwagon, Trevor Hazelton and Jackson Fillion to put it out of reach.
"It was a big win. They are a 12 seed, but they had played all northern teams. They are very smart and very talented. They challenged us in many ways," mentioned Paytas. "We executed the things we had been working on in practice, such as the swing pass against the zone. That makes us coaches feel proud."
Andrew Tolbert, Ely White and Finch Holmes all played solid defense for the Rebels. Fillion finished with a team-high six assists, while Roberts led the way with a handful of goals.
"We probably had the fewest turnovers that we've had all season. We played so well," stated Leland & Gray coach Joe Towle.
The Rebels (8-3) will face the Fairfax-CVU winner in a quarterfinal on Saturday.
Leland & Gray's roster: Coaches — Paul Paytas, Joe Towle. Players — Trevor Hazelton, Emily Houle, Kate Petty, Jackson Fillion, Ely White, Finch Holmes, Abram Newton, Emma O'Brien, Wyatt Houle, Andrew Tolbert, Trevor Stillwagon, Stephen Shine, Peter Broussard, Warren Roberts, Nick Petronic, Raena Sanderson.