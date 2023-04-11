TOWNSHEND — The Leland & Gray Union Middle High School ultimate frisbee team opens its season today, and when the players take the field, there will be a mixture of experience and youth.
Half of the team’s 14 players are upperclassmen. The other half are underclassmen, including two eighth graders in Antero Brown McCoard and Miles Seiz.
Half the team is also comprised of returning players in senior Trevor Stillwagon, juniors Jackson Fillion, Trevor Hazelton, Finch Holmes and Stephen Shine, and sophomores Wyatt Houle and Ely White.
Two of the primary handlers this season will be Fillion and Hazelton. Co-coach Paul Paytas said those are the players the team has the most confidence in because of the wide range of throws the two are able to make.
Still, going into the season, Paytas and co-coach Joe Towle have seen some encouraging signs out of the new players. Not only are the athletes willing to listen and enthusiastic about learning the sport, they are learning some of the smaller intricacies of the game.
Paytas said this year’s group of new players has been very adept at learning the skills quickly. The returning players have also improved, and they have embraced a leadership role by helping the new members.
“A lot of the returning players have shown good leadership to start incorporating kids, being inclusive, and helping explain the rules to kids, which has also been a great help,” said Towle. “Jackson (Fillion) has been really good about incorporating and being a positive leader and Trevor Hazelton has, too.”
The returning players have been helping teach the younger players and providing them with feedback, as well as encouraging them, Paytas said.
The sport of ultimate has a number of challenges, particularly for new players, such as learning the different types of throws necessary to compete along with some of the technical skills.
Then there is the physical conditioning that is required to play the game. Points are scored by passing the disc to a teammate in the end zone. Players cannot take steps while holding the disc, and interceptions, incomplete passes and throws out of bounds result in a turnover. As a result, players can often run for extended periods of time trying to make plays to either put points on the board or to defend.
“There’s really more running I think than in any other sport,” Towle said. “(In) disc you’re running all the time and if points go two, three minutes, it’s constant, real movement.”
Perhaps one of the biggest challenges is that there are no officials on the field, leaving players to call their own fouls throughout the game. It is perhaps the greatest challenge that Towle and Paytas have seen in the five years they have coached the sport since it first began at Leland & Gray.
“(The players) have to know what the rules are and they have to have the confidence to make a call against an opposing team if there is a foul, and that I think is one of the toughest learning curves for people to learn and overcome, is to have the confidence to do that,” Towle said.
At the same time, Paytas believes that is an aspect of the game most appealing to the non-traditional athlete. Towle said the team has athletes that don’t play another sport and are very successful at disc. Another draw for the non-traditional athlete is the fact that it is an inclusive sport, Towle said.
Not only has the sport gotten more students involved in an extra-curricular activity, but Paytas and Towle say they’ve heard feedback about the positive impact it has had on some of the students. Paytas said teachers have seen the transformation in some of the students as they begin paying more attention in class, completing their homework, and having a higher level of mental clarity.
Paytas and Towle have seen it with their own eyes.
“We saw a transition, I’m thinking of a particular person, who really made monumental strides in school, and I think that his success on the frisbee field transferred to being more successful in the classroom,” Paytas said.
Freshman Logan Plimpton, sophomores Avery Hiner and Jackson Spengler, junior Samantha Soobitsky and senior Icabaud Clarke make up the rest of the Leland & Gray ultimate roster.
Leland & Gray will host Sharon Academy today at 4:30 p.m.