TOWNSHEND — The Leland & Grey High School girls basketball team held its annual "Hoops for Hope" charity game against Green Mountain on Friday night.
Hoops for Hope is an annual fundraising game for cancer awareness, in memory of Ann Chapman (former teacher), Lexy Giallela (former student) and Arthur Monette (a beloved community member). Funds raised go towards scholarships in their names.
The game was tied at halftime and very competitive until the fourth quarter, when the Rebels ran away with a 49-36 win.
Mary Sanderson was named player of the game for L&G. She took a hit to the throat towards the end of the fourth quarter going for a rebound and had to leave the court, but her teammates ran after her so she could receive the honor. Maggie Parker scored 17 points for the Rebels, and Hannah Greenwood scored 13.
Green Mountain eighth grader Callie Spaulding scored 11 points.
The Leland & Grey boys team continued the "Hoops for Hope" event with a game Saturday against Green Mountain.