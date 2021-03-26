BRATTLEBORO — Eric Libardoni, who guided the Brattleboro varsity boys ice hockey team to a state title, was recently named the Division 2 Coach of the Year. Harwood forward Finn O’Hara earned Division 2 Player of the Year honors.
Brattleboro’s Jack Pattison, Gavin Howard, Ryan Gerard, Will Taggard and Austin Wood all made it on the Division 2 First, Second, or Third Team. BUHS forward Mason Foard was given Honorable Mention.
The complete Division 2 All-League boys ice hockey teams are shown below.
First Team: Skylar Platt, F, Harwood; Jack Pattison, F, Brattleboro; Hunter Mason, F, Missisquoi; Tyson Sylvia, D, Harwood; Tucker Stearns, D, Middlebury; Liam Guyette, G, Harwood.
Second Team: Gavin Howard, F, Brattleboro; William Hauf, F, Mount Mansfield; Jakub Mulac, F, Burr & Burton; Ryan Gerard, D, Brattleboro; Steven King, D, Missisquoi; PJ Bouchard, G, Missisquoi.
Third Team: Will Taggard, F, Brattleboro; Ethan Messier, F, Mississquoi; Dan Lanoue, F, Lyndon; Emmett Edwards, D, Burr & Burton; Greg Golonka, D, Union 32; Austin Wood, G, Brattleboro.
Honorable Mention: Forwards — Mason Foard, Brattleboro; Neil Rohan, Union 32; Bode Rubright, Middlebury; Jackson Porter, Missisquoi; Gavin Thomsen, Harwood; Tanner Woodard, Harwood; Nick Matteis, Lyndon; Alex Brown, Mount Mansfield; Viktor Pallesvesa, St. Johnsbury; Nate Adams, St. Johnsbury. Defensemen — Charlie Gates, Missisquoi; Isaac Overton, Missisquoi; Dylan Miller, Lyndon; Harrison Wheeler, Mount Mansfield; Joey Niemo, Middlebury; Jacob Green, Harwood; Jonathan O’Brien, Harwood; Cooper Goodrich, Milton. Goalies — Colin MacDiarmid, Lyndon; Declan Heney, Mount Mansfield.