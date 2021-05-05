BRATTLEBORO — Beverly Wright will be holding recertification classes and run a full lifeguard course on Memorial Day Weekend and again on June 5-6.
Every lifeguard is due to recertify since it is necessary every two years and no course was run in 2020. The full lifeguard course requires 28 hours in person, including classroom and water time.
In order to be a lifeguard, you must: 1)be 15-years-old by the end of the course, 2)be able to swim the breaststroke and freestyle and swim 500 yards with designated strokes, 3)be able to swim 20 yards without goggles, and 4)be able to tread water and swim underwater.
Participants will do a timed swim for 20 yards, a feet-first surface dive to at least seven feet, retrieve a "diving brick" from the bottom of the pool, and swim back and exit the pool in one minute and 40 seconds or less.
Anyone that is interested in becoming a lifeguard should send an email to beverlylifeguardclass@gmail.com.