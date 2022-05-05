WESTMINSTER — It would only be fitting if Izzy Stoodley’s highlight video had a song such as “Sandy” or “Greased Lightnin’” playing in the background.
The Bellows Falls Union High School student, whose favorite movie is “Grease,” recently received 574 votes in order to doo-wop her way to Sam’s Outdoor Outfitters and Brattleboro Reformer Athlete of the Week honors.
Stoodley was nominated after striking out eight, walking two and giving up just two hits in five innings of work when the BF varsity softball team topped Poultney 15-2.
“Izzy is a young leader. She is very supportive and vocal with her teammates. She has worked very hard in the offseason so she could come in and contribute her first year,” said Terriers coach Donald Laurendeau. “She is also great at organizing the equipment shed.”
All About Izzy
1. Favorite class: PE
2. A best softball memory: Striking out girls
3. Something else you like doing for fun: Playing other sports and hanging with friends
4. Favorite movie: Grease
5. One thing on your bucket list: Shooting a turkey
6. What’s your best pitch: Any pitch I can strike a girl out with
7. Favorite meal: Spaghetti and meatballs
8. One thing you’re looking forward to: Going to Myrtle Beach this summer
9. Favorite athlete: Paige Bueckers
10.When did you start pitching? 4th grade