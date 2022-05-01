BRATTLEBORO — After winning three different events on April 27, Ava Whitney is looking for one more victory.
The Brattleboro Union High School track star is up against Hinsdale slugger Andrew Lindsell, Bellows Falls ace Jack Cravinho, and Leland & Gray defensive standout Andrew Tolbert for Sam's Outdoor Outfitters and Brattleboro Reformer Athlete of the Week honors.
In order to participate, simply select your choice on the reformer.com poll. The voting will end on May 8 at 9 a.m.
Ava Whitney won the long jump, 800 and 1500 for the Colonel girls during a varsity track and field meet in Springfield.
Andrew Lindsell had a walk-off hit in the seventh inning to give the Hinsdale varsity baseball team a thrilling 5-4 win over previously undefeated Fall Mountain. It was his second hit of the contest.
Andrew Tolbert racked up 10 blocks, which are the equivalent of pass breakups in football, when Leland & Gray Ultimate downed Brattleboro 14-6 on a windy Friday afternoon.
Jack Cravinho struck out eight, walked one and scattered three hits as the Bellows Falls varsity baseball team nipped rival Springfield 3-2.