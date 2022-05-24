TROY, N.Y. — Giovanni Linnehan, 7, competed in the 2022 Adirondack AAU Taekwondo Championship for the Junior and National Amateur Athletic Union Competition at McDonough Sports Complex on Saturday.
There were close to 300 competitors, ages 5 to adult, from all over New England at the event. Linnehan qualified for the Junior Olympics in Greensboro, N.C., from July 29-31.
Linnehan, a student at Vermont Valley Tae Kwon Do in Wilmington, received a silver medal in Olympic sparring, a bronze in ITF forms, a silver in point sparring, and a bronze in continuous board breaking. Fundraising will be done to help him travel to the Junior Olympics.