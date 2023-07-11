FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — Some people, no matter how bright the lights or how big the stage, seem to have the ability to step up and perform. Eight-year-old Giovanni Linnehan of Whitingham seems to have that gift.
Last year, Linnehan competed in the AAU Junior Olympics in Taekwondo, winning four gold medals in sparring, forms, Olympic sparring and breaking. This year, he competed in the AAU Taekwondo National Championships, bringing home a gold medal in breaking and two bronze medals in sparring and Olympic sparring.
In an interview on Monday, Linnehan said he felt “good” and “happy” when he learned that he had won the gold medal in breaking.
In the breaking category, Linnehan’s mother, Jeanette, who is one of his coaches along with his father Michael, said contestants were judged on the speed of their break. When Linnehan finished the event, Jeanette Linnehan said he immediately began receiving congratulations.
“We were his holders for the breaking and when he was walking back we heard a couple of kids walk up to him, pat him on the back and say ‘You got gold.’ And one of the other coaches from the other teams … said ‘He’s got gold,’” Jeanette Linnehan said. “It was kind of cool that everyone was already telling him before they even announced the time.”
Jeanette and Michael Linnehan, both of whom are Taekwondo Masters, own and operate Vermont Valley Tae Kwon Do in Wilmington. Both have competed in competitions in the past and Jeanette said she talked to her son about the National Championships before he competed in it.
“Before going, I kind of prepped him,” Janette Linnehan said. “We’ve brought students to competitions and we always warn them each competition … could be harder, could be better, but as long as you put in 100 percent, even if you don’t medal, you’re doing well.”
There were over 4,000 competitors from over 45 states at the competition. When Jeanette and Michael saw the size of the competition, Jeanette said they were taken aback. The size of the competition was bigger than what she and Michael had competed in years ago.
Giovanni Linnehan had qualified at a regional competition in Albany to be able to compete in this year’s AAU Taekwondo National Championships. One of the challenges leading up to the National Championships, Jeanette said, was that since the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic fewer Taekwondo competitions have been held in Vermont.
“Vermont doesn’t have a lot of events. We’ve looked into other states, but things are just starting to ramp up. Because of COVID a lot of schools closed. They couldn’t keep going. … When my husband and I used to compete, competitions were frequent. We went to New Jersey. We went to New York. We went inside Vermont. They’re just not doing them anymore,” said Jeanette Linnehan.
Not being able to have practice in competitions makes it difficult when kids attempt to compete in a regional, Jeanette Linnehan said, because they are drawing on just what they have practiced in class or in a studio. While Giovanni Linnehan had that kind of training, the competition experience he had prior to National Championships was limited.
Linnehan wants to compete in the National Championships again next year and if he does, he may compete in even more events. At the competition last week, Giovanni competed in breaking, sparring, Olympic sparring and forms. However, while he was at the competition, Jeanette Linnehan said he observed other events and felt that he could do those well also. Over the next year, Jeanette said he will likely begin training in some of those events as well in order to be able to compete in those at the National Championships.
“He definitely wants to do certain things that he saw there that he feels more comfortable (with now) that he’s seen it and I think he’s going to be training in those events,” Jeanette Linnehan said. “We just have to train him for that and make sure he has the technique down and that he’s confident.”
Throughout the year, Linnehan competes in many other sports, Jeanette said. He plays soccer, baseball, basketball, lacrosse and also swims. Jeanette said that competing in these sports not only helps Linnehan to stay fit, but also help him with his focus.
Linnehan is currently a green belt and will be taking the test to become a blue belt in a matter of weeks. It will probably be another year and a half before he is a black belt, Jeanette Linnehan said. When that happens, there is the possibility that Linnehan may begin competing internationally.
“A lot of the competitors 12 and up are competing for what’s call Team Trials and the Team Trials travel to different countries. … You have to be a certain age,” his mother said. “They figure the maturity is there and the experience is there and that’s only (for) black belts. … There’s a lot of children and adults that compete at Nationals for that qualifier.”