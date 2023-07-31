BRATTLEBORO — Sign-ups for fall baseball take place Aug. 1, 2, and 3 and Aug. 8, 9, and 10 from 4 to 6 p.m. at the Brattleboro Little League Field in Brattleboro.
Anyone who played in the league this year, turned 12-years-old by Aug. 31, 2023 or will turn nine-years-old by Aug. 31, 2024 is eligible to play. The cost to sign up is $20.
Games will begin Aug. 26th or 27th and the season is likely to end in early October. One game each will be played on Saturday and Sunday. There are 12 games in the regular season with a playoff at the end. There are no makeup dates if a game is rained out.
Fall ball is excellent for player development. Kids have an opportunity to play different positions as the rules only allow a player to play a position for a maximum of two innings, with the exception of catcher. For example, if one of the kids only played outfield during the spring season, the rule allows them to try pitching or playing a position in the infield while also allowing the player to get more practice in the outfield.
Fall ball also teaches players a lot of the finer points of baseball such as stealing bases on passed balls and it also gives players practice batting against another kid as opposed to being pitched to by an adult.
There is a two hour time limit on games and the scoreboard is kept off until the playoffs as the focus is on skills, knowledge and player development.
There is also a need for coaches as there will be four coaches per team.
Anyone interested in being a coach or anyone who has questions or would like further information should direct message Chad Gundry.