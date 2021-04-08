BRATTLEBORO — Little League baseball signups will take place at the Brattleboro Little League Field on April 14, 15 and 16, from 4-6 p.m. each day.
The signups are for both returning and new players. New players should bring a birth certificate or passport to prove date of birth. Players should be 9, 10, 11, or 12 on Aug. 31 of this year to meet the age requirement. Returning players have already been screened for age.
All players and parents should be masked at the signup session and practice social distancing.
Tryouts will be held on April 17 at 9 a.m. Only new players need to try out. Returning players will remain on their previously assigned teams.
Regular season games will begin at the direction of the Governor. The league is waiting for a start date, hoping to begin on or about May 10.
The fee this year will be $60 per player for the season.