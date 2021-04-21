BRATTLEBORO — Little League baseball signups will take place at the Brattleboro Little League Field on April 24 at 9:30 a.m.
The signups are for both returning and new players. New players should bring a birth certificate or passport to prove date of birth. Players should be 9, 10, 11, or 12 on Aug. 31 of this year to meet the age requirement. Returning players have already been screened for age.
All players and parents should be masked at the signup session and should practice social distancing.
Regular season games will begin at the direction of the Governor. The league is waiting for a start date, hoping to begin on or about May 10.
The fee this year will be $60 per player for the season.