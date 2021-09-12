Lober

Bellows Falls running back Led Lober (32) runs the ball against Mount Anthony Union on Friday night.

 Kristopher Radder — Brattleboro Reformer
BRATTLEBORO — In fantasy football terms, Jed Lober would be considered an absolute steal.

The senior running back, who carried the ball 11 times for 177 yards and one touchdown in the season opener, received 132 votes to earn Brattleboro Reformer Athlete of the Week honors. He is now in the running for a $25 gift certificate from The Marina.

Liam Wendell

Twin Valley’s keeper made three stops to earn a shutout in his team’s 2-0 decision over Bellows Falls.

Trent Pagach

He scored in overtime as the Leland & Gray varsity boys soccer team downed Twin Valley, 1-0.

Steph Ager

On her home course, the Bellows Falls cross-country runner prevailed in a time of 19:53.

Magnus vonKrusenstiern

The Brattleboro Union High School varsity boys soccer player tallied twice and also set a goal up during a 4-2 win over Woodstock.

Megan Roberts

She had a hat-trick to help the Hinsdale varsity girls soccer team to an 8-2 victory over Wilton.

