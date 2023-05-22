BOSTON, Mass. — New England SERVPRO franchises were proud to sponsor the Red Sox’s Emergency Medical Service Night for the 2023 season on May 4. As the presenting sponsor for EMS Night, SERVPRO hosted a regional contest leading up to the event to honor the service of the 2023 Paint the Plate Award recipient.
The Paint the Plate EMS Hero Award was created this year by SERVPRO to honor a nominated individual who showed unwavering commitment to being an emergency medical service provider as well as their commitment to their local community. After receiving nominations from five different states in the New England area, one individual stood out to our SERVPRO committee. Joseph Thompson of Brattleboro won the Paint the Plate EMS Hero Award with 53 nominations. Thompson worked as an EMT at Rescue Inc. in Brattleboro for more than 40 years.
“Joe received a large majority of nominations that came in across New England, and the outpouring of support, love, and compassionate memories centering around Joe’s time as an EMT was simply amazing,” said Barbara Rapoza of SERVPRO. “Not only did Joe have more than 50 nominations, but each nomination also mentioned his unwavering commitment to helping others all while fighting his own battle with cancer.”
When Thompson and his family were notified of his nomination, he was thrilled to hear he would be invited to attend the game and accept the award on the field in Fenway Park. After the committee made the final decision, they learned Thompson’s health had taken a fast and heartbreaking turn. By the close of the contest, Thompson had stopped working and was in hospice care. Sadly, the committee was notified just days before EMS Night that Thompson had passed away after his courageous battle with cancer.
Thompson’s family, represented by his wife Joan, son Gregg, daughter Kate, and granddaughter Devin, accepted the award of a home plate on his behalf just two days after his passing, which was presented by Vermont SERVPRO franchise owners Derek Paul and Ryan Paul. Thompson’s family was also present to Paint the Plate on Thompson’s behalf at the Fenway EMS Appreciation Night when the Red Sox played the Toronto Blue Jays.
“Our committee was deeply saddened by Joe’s passing before the event, but we were delighted members of his family accepted the honor in his memory,” Rapoza said.
SERVPRO franchise representatives from across New England were proud to present this honor to his family and colleagues from Rescue Inc.
“When we began this nomination process, we set out to highlight the amazing efforts by all the EMS individuals and have a fun night cheering for our beloved Red Sox,” Jesse Mathewson of SERVPRO said. “We had no idea that we would be able to assist in recognizing and memorializing a genuine New England hero. While he wasn’t there for the event, Joe created a forever imprint on our hearts and set an example I think we all aim to embody. SERVPRO will remember Joe forever and continue to honor him by following his example of commitment and selflessness. Our team greatly appreciates everyone involved and in attendance for honoring the life and service of Joe Thompson, our 2023 Paint the Plate Award Recipient.”
The SERVPRO franchises of New England thanked the Boston Red Sox, Rescue Inc., and the Boston Red Sox fan base for helping them recognize and honor the efforts of all EMS individuals during EMS Appreciation Night. The Red Sox also donated five dollars for every ticket sold for the May 4 event to the EMS Foundation. The SERVPRO team continues to honor all the EMS nominees in New England with personalized certifications, which are being delivered by local SERVPRO franchise team members. Although the 2023 EMS Appreciation Night has passed, SERVPRO will continue to show gratitude toward EMS providers in New England for their hard work and dedication to helping the community.