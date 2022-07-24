SAINT ALBANS — The Brattleboro 12-year-old Little League All Star baseball team remained undefeated with a pair of victories in the state tournament over the weekend.
Senji Kimura went six innings for the win when Brattleboro started with a 5-1 decision over Connecticut Valley North on Saturday. He fired a one-hitter, struck out 15 and walked just one.
He also paced the winners offensively, going 3-for-3.
Briar Cutting went 2-for-4 and Ryan Peloso crushed a two-run homer as Brattleboro topped Williston 4-2 on Sunday. Peloso and Kason Gundry took turns on the mound.
Brattleboro (8-0) will play the team that comes out of the loser’s bracket in this weekend’s finals.
Brattleboro’s roster: Coaches — Chad Gundry, Tucker Leary, Brian Casey. Players — Briar Cutting, Senji Kimura, Ryan Peloso, Kaden Cole, Kason Gundry, Landon Zinn, Logan Casey, Wylie Nelson, Colby Robinson, Yingnyen Wangchuk, Logan Waite, Cooper Leary, Sebastian Garro.
The 10s
BURLINGTON — Brattleboro lost to Essex 12-6 in the opening round of the 10-year-old Little League All Star state tournament on Saturday. Eli DePue and Vinny Doell each scored a couple of runs for Brattleboro.
In a loser’s bracket contest on Sunday, the locals fell to Colchester 10-0. Gavin Carpenter and Brayson George each singled.
Brattleboro’s roster: Players — Eli DePue, Vinny Doell, Gavin Carpenter, Bentley Sparks, Elde Coplan, Brayson George, Oliver Baker, Owen Houghton, Gavin Robinson, Louie Renault, Nikko Papadamitrio. Coaches — Justin LaRock, Travis Carpenter, Jimmy Doell.
Legion Baseball
WHITE RIVER JUNCTION — Brattleboro swept White River Junction, 15-4 and 16-6, to clinch a playoff berth on Saturday.
Alex Bingham pounded out three hits to lead the way in the opener. Willem Thurber drove in three runs, while Aidan Davis finished with two hits and three RBI.
Zinabu McNeice and Jeremy Graves each had three hits and a trio of runs batted in for Brattleboro in Game 2.
Hurlers Jolie Glidden and Davis picked up the wins.
Post 5 locked up the No. 1 seed for the South with a 21-7 rout of Lakes Region on Sunday. McNeice went 4-for-4 and Bingham drove in four runs.
Chase Swisher and Ty Merrill had clutch hits for Bellows Falls in a 5-4 loss to Manchester. Grady Lockerby and Sam Boxer both pitched well for Post 37.