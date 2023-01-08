SAINT JOHNSBURY — The Brattleboro Union High School varsity boys basketball team fell to Saint Johnsbury 36-27 on Saturday.
Paul McGillion paced the purple and white with 10 points. Cam Frost chipped in with seven.
Harry Geng and Aidan Brody each finished with 11 points to power the Hilltoppers.
Boys BasketballWESTMINSTER — Bellows Falls topped White River Valley 48-45 on Saturday.
“There were times when I thought we were going to give this one away,” said winning coach Evan Chadwick. “Credit my guys, though, they stuck with it and made the plays we needed to hold on.”
Colby Dearborn and Jamison Nystrom each scored 11 points to pace the 3-3 Terriers. Walker James contributed with eight points, while Jake Moore added seven points and eight rebounds.
Bellows Falls will host rival Springfield on Tuesday at 7 p.m.
Girls BasketballBRATTLEBORO — The Colonels outscored Monadnock 43-33 on Saturday.
“We scored 24 points in the fourth quarter, making eight straight free throws,” said BUHS coach Chris Worden. “It was a good team effort. We had a lot of energy.”
Reese Croutworst led the way for Brattleboro with 11 points. Mallory Newton and Montana Frehsee added eight points apiece.
Bailee Soucia paced Monadnock with a game-high 18 points.
Unified BasketballHINSDALE, N.H. — Hinsdale nipped Fall Mountain 26-24 on Friday. Tyler Doyle and Brandon Doyle continually showed acts of kindness by giving their opposition second chances to make a basket. Helping out the Hinsdale team were varsity Pacers Aidan Davis, Noah Pangelinan, Lily Briggs, Brookelynn Pagach and Addy Nardolillo.