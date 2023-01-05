WESTMINSTER — The Leland & Gray varsity girls basketball team outscored Bellows Falls 54-42 on Thursday in Holland Gymnasium.
Maggie Parker exploded for 17 points to pace the 8-1 Rebels. Mary Sanderson (12 points) and Hannah Greenwood (10) also reached double figures.
"The difference in the game was we turned the ball over too much. Girls played hard as always, now we just have to start playing smart," mentioned BF coach Dennis Fitzgerald, whose team dropped to 2-5 overall.
Eryn Ross scored eight points for the hosts and Delaney Lockerby added six, while Nola Sciacca, Laura Kamel and Tela Harty contributed with a nickel's worth each.
Girls Basketball
WINDSOR — Windsor walloped Brattleboro 60-25 on Thursday.
Sydney Perry paced the winners with 17 points and 14 rebounds. Sophia Rockwood (15 points) and Audrey Rupp (8 points) each pitched in offensively for the Lady Jacks.
The 2-5 Colonels will welcome Monadnock (3-3) on Saturday at 3 p.m.
Football news
HINESBURG — Champlain Valley Union's Jackson Sumner was named the 2022-2023 Gatorade Vermont Football Player of the Year. The junior caught 47 passes for 681 yards and 14 touchdowns, while also rushing for 590 yards and nine scores for the Division 1 state champion Redhawks (10-1).