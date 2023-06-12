BANGOR, MAINE — Five athletes from Brattleboro Union High School and one from Bellows Falls Union High School competed in the New England Interscholastic Outdoor Track and Field Championship on Saturday.
The Brattleboro boys 4x100-meter relay team entered the meet on a high, having a successful end to their season. The team of David Berkson-Harvey, Jack Cady, Sean von Ranson and Dylan Holmes had broken a 30-year-old record school record at the Essex Invitational on May 27. The team bettered their time at the State Championship, finishing in 44.63 seconds to earn second place.
On Saturday, they reestablished the mark again with a time of 44.59 seconds to finish in 19th place.
“The 4x100 team had a great day. They were able to lower their new record again for the second time,” said Brattleboro Sprint Coach Kent Kuusinen. “They knew together as a team they were fast and it was just about getting secure in the handoffs again. That was a big emphasis on the week going into New Englands.”
Leading up to the New England Championship, Kuusinen said the team took turns practicing in different lanes. Kuusinen made sure that the team practiced in the lanes that were most uncomfortable for them, lanes one and lane eight, so that if they ended up competing in that lane they would feel more comfortable.
Going into the meet, Kuusinen said he had one goal in mind for all the athletes.
“The big thing was to keep them relaxed and enjoy the meet. It was the first time there for all of them to see such a big meet,” Kuusinen said. “The big thing was ‘Enjoy this is experience. This is big. This is the biggest meet of the year.’”
Brattleboro’s Ava Whitney also had a good showing at the New England Championship. Whitney had placed third in the State Championship in the 800-meter run the previous week with a time of 2:21.48. Like the 4x100-meter relay team, her finish at the State Championship had reestablished a personal and school record. At the State Championship in 2022, Whitney broke a record that had stood since 1999 by finishing with a time of 2:21.67.
In her first appearance at the New England Championship, Whitney was not far away from both another personal record and reestablishing a new school record. She finished in 18th place with a time of 2:22.24.
“That was probably her biggest field that she ran with at any one time … as far as just the sheer number of people in her heat. So, she ran very well. … She ran a very smart race,” said Kuusinen. “She (was) within less than a second of her PR and the school record in that. … In races like that with that many people you want to make sure you stay clear of people and congestion so you can run your race, which she did.”
Cady was the only member of the Brattleboro track and field team to compete in two events. In addition to the 4x100-meter relay, Cady also ran the 400-meter dash in 52.83 seconds. Greenwich’s Gianluca Bianchi took first place in the event with a time of 48.07.
Between the time he finished competing in the 4x100-meter relay and when he ran the 400-meter dash, Cady had about 15 minutes to rest, Kuusinen said.
Even with limited rest in between events, Kuusinen said Cady performed very well.
“It’s a big meet. It can be exciting and it can suck a lot of energy out of you if you’re really going for it in the previous heat with the 4x100, which they did. The team ran a great relay and they all ran great legs and the handoffs were excellent. So, he may have pushed a little harder there than he normally does or gave a little extra, but he looked a little bit tired at the very end of his 400, but again he still ran a great race,” said Kuusinen. “He was just a little less than a second off his PR, which is still a great time to run.”
Bellows Falls’ Laura Kamel, who won her second consecutive State Championship in discus last weekend as a sophomore, turned in a 15th place finish in the event out of a field of 27 competitors with a throw of 108 feet, 11 inches. Gabriela DeFelice of New Canaan High School in Connecticut won the event with a throw of 145 feet, seven inches.