Girls/Boys Cross Country
Sept. 7: home meet, 4:45 p.m.
Sept. 14: at Thetford, 4:45 p.m.
Sept. 17: home meet, 4:45 p.m.
Sept. 21: at Hartford, 4:45 p.m.
Sept. 22: home meet, 4:45 p.m.
Sept. 25: at Manchester, TBA
Sept. 28: at Mill River, 4:45 p.m.
Oct. 2: at Thetford, TBA
Oct. 5: at Burr and Burton, 4:15 p.m.
Oct. 12: at Brattleboro, 4:45 p.m.
Oct. 19: home meet, 4:45 p.m.
Football
Sept. 3: at Brattleboro, 7 p.m.
Sept. 10: host Mount Anthony Union, 7 p.m.
Sept. 18: at Lyndon, 1 p.m.
Sept. 24: at Fair Haven, 7 p.m.
Oct. 1: host Milton, 7 p.m.
Oct. 9: host Spaulding, 1 p.m.
Oct. 15: host Springfield, 7 p.m.
Oct. 23: at Mount Abraham, 1 p.m.
Field Hockey
Sept. 3: at Springfield, 4 p.m.
Sept. 8: host Windsor, 4 p.m.
Sept. 11: at Rutland, 11 a.m.
Sept. 14: host Brattleboro, 4 p.m.
Sept. 16: at Windsor, 4 p.m.
Sept. 22: host Springfield, 4 p.m.
Sept. 24: at Burr and Burton, 4 p.m.
Sept. 27: at Hartford, 4 p.m.
Oct. 1: host Rutland, 4 p.m.
Oct. 9: host Otter Valley, noon
Oct. 12: host Hartford, 4 p.m.
Oct. 14: at Woodstock, 4 p.m.
Oct. 20: at Brattleboro, 6:30 p.m.
Oct. 23: host Burr and Burton, noon
Boys Soccer
Sept. 3: host Twin Valley, 4:30 p.m.
Sept. 8: at Windsor, 4:30 p.m.
Sept. 10: host Mill River, 4:30 p.m.
Sept. 13: at White River Valley, 4:30 p.m.
Sept. 16: host Springfield, 4:30 p.m.
Sept. 23: host Leland & Gray, 4:30 p.m.
Sept. 30: at Springfield, 4:30 p.m.
Oct. 2: host Green Mountain, 1:30 p.m.
Oct. 5: at Rivendell, 4 p.m.
Oct. 8: at Leland & Gray, 4 p.m.
Oct. 12: host White River Valley, 4 p.m.
Oct. 15: at Mill River, 4 p.m.
Oct. 19: at Twin Valley, 6 p.m.
Oct. 22: host Windsor, 4 p.m.
Girls Soccer
Sept. 4: at Fair Haven, 1 p.m.
Sept. 9: host Rivendell, 4:30 p.m.
Sept. 11: host Arlington, noon
Sept. 15: at Long Trail, 4:30 p.m.
Sept. 18: host Leland & Gray, noon
Sept. 22: at White River Valley, 4:30 p.m.
Sept. 25: at Mill River, 11 a.m.
Sept. 29: at Springfield, 4:30 p.m.
Oct. 2: host Windsor, 11 a.m.
Oct. 6: host Stratton, 4 p.m.
Oct. 9: at Leland & Gray, 3 p.m.
Oct. 16: host White River Valley, noon
Oct. 21: at Rivendell, 4 p.m.
Oct. 23: host Green Mountain, noon