CASTLETON -- This year’s Shrine Maple Sugar Bowl is being held on Saturday, Aug. 7 with a 12:30 p.m. kick-off at the beautiful Castleton University at Dave Wolk Stadium.
For the first time ever, the 2021 Shrine Maple Sugar Bowl will be selling advance tickets and parking passes through an online system. Ticket sales benefit Shrine Children’s Charities.
Following the purchase of tickets and parking passes, fans will receive an email with a code that should be printed or saved on their mobile device. Tickets and parking passes will remain available for advance purchase online until 11:59 p.m. Friday, Aug. 6. Any fan who fails to bring their printed or saved order code with them will need to purchase tickets and parking passes on site.
Upon arrival to the Castleton campus, those who have purchased tickets and parking in advance will show the lot attendants their parking code to gain access to the parking areas on campus.
Fans will then proceed to the pavilion where their ticket code will be scanned and they will be given wristbands that allow access into the stadium.
Fans that do not have a wristband will not be allowed entry into Dave Wolk Stadium. For fans that do not wish to purchase advance tickets and parking passes online, parking and tickets will be available day-of at an increased rate.
Online pre-order tickets cost $15 for adults and $10 for children ages 6-17. Children under age five get in free. If you purchase tickets on the day of the game, prices are $20 for adults and $15 for children ages 6-17. Pre-order parking costs $10, while a parking pass purchased day-of costs $15.
Presale ticket and parking passes can be purchased at: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/shrine-maple-sugar-bowl-vermont-new-hampshire-all-star-football-game-tickets-153491147153.