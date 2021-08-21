WESTMINSTER — As fall sports gear up for a new season, the Bellows Falls Union High School’s football team runs through drills inside the school’s gymnasium during the first day of practice on Monday, Aug. 16, 2021. Vermont high school football is returning to the traditional 11-on-11 tackle format after using a 7-on-7 “touch” format last year because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The Terriers open the season on Sept. 3 at Brattleboro in a rematch of the 2019 Division 2 state championship game.
