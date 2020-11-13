BRATTLEBORO -- Effective November 14 at 10 p.m. the Brattleboro Recreation and Parks Department will be suspending all recreational sports programs, including organized and/or informal recreational youth and adult league sports, practices, games, and the opening of the Nelson Withington Skating Facility until further notice. The Recreation and Parks Department is doing this to comply with the most recent State of Vermont Executive Department Addendum release on November 13. Program and activity suspension will be until further notice.
If you have already signed up and paid for a program the town can: credit your account, or send a refund. Send an email to recreation@brattleboro.org or leaving a message at 802-254-5808.