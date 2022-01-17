BRATTLEBORO — Third time’s a charm?
Devin Logan, who participated in both the 2014 and 2018 Winter Olympics, will be seeking her first gold medal when she competes against the best female freestyle skiers in the world next month in Beijing.
“Once again I feel very grateful to represent my country at my third Olympics, which is crazy to say. It is my third Olympics and I remember my first Olympics like it was yesterday. This time being my last hurrah,” said the former Twin Valley High School soccer standout.
The daughter of Jerry and Nancy Logan earned a silver medal in slopestyle eight years ago in Sochi. In Korea, in 2018, the freestyle skier placed 10th in slopestyle and 15th in halfpipe.
“I am very excited to represent Team USA in Beijing and go out with a bang,” she noted.
Logan will officially be named to the red, white and blue’s 2022 Olympic Halfpipe Team on Tuesday.
“Third Olympics and the third time I am competing on my birthday, which is pretty special. I started in Sochi for my 21st birthday, 25th birthday in Pyeongchang, and now my 29th birthday in Beijing is pretty cool.”
Prior to opening presents and blowing out candles on Feb. 17, the birthday girl will make her two qualifying runs at China’s Genting Snow Park. She is hoping to make the Feb. 18 finals for halfpipe — a sport which has skiers speed over a pair of concave ramps in order to get big air and do a series of tricks.
In 2014, “D-Lo” landed back-to-back 540s and a corked 720 on her first run in Sochi to earn the women’s slopestyle silver medal. The town of West Dover held a parade for its hero one month later. On Devin Day, police cars, fire trucks, buses, floats and cars traveled from the Forge Restaurant to Mount Snow — or “Mount Logan” as it was renamed for 24 hours.
“It was really cool to come back to Dover and have these awesome little kids surrounding me and being so excited,” said Logan, who learned how to ski at Mount Snow at age 2 and later attended Mount Snow Academy.
Since her welcome home celebration, she has earned slopestyle bronze at 2017 X Games Norway and competed in the 2018 Winter Olympics. She finished fifth in SKI SuperPipe at X Games Aspen last year.
“Through her incredible skill, perseverance and grit, she is arguably one of the most decorated female freeskiers of all time,” said former U.S. Freeskiing/U.S. Snowboarding Press Officer Justine Spence.
Eileen Gu, 18, of China, will be the women’s halfpipe favorite in Beijing after going undefeated in World Cup action this season. Estonia’s Kelly Sildaru and USA’s Brita Sigourney are among the other contenders that Logan will have to beat in order to make her birthday wish come true.