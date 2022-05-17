COLORADO SPRINGS, Col. — Colorado College freshman lacrosse player Tobin Lonergan was recently named Southern Collegiate Athletic Conference Rookie of the Year.
The former Brattleboro Union High School star finished third in the SCAC with team-highs of 41 goals and 59 points. She also ranked fifth in the conference with 18 assists.
Lonergan, who scored 182 goals and dished out 58 assists in her career with the Colonels, struck for six goals during victories over Illinois Wesleyan University and McDaniel College this year. She also set up three tallies during a matchup with RIT.
The 6-foot-2, left-handed shooter was one of six Colorado College players selected to the conference's First Team.
The Tigers finished the season with a 10-8 mark.
Lonergan's Stats
at Rhodes College: 4 goals, 0 assists
vs. Illinois Wesleyan: 6 goals, 1 assist
vs. Pomona-Pitzer: 1 goal, 0 assists
vs. RPI: 2 goals, 0 assists
vs. RIT: 2 goals, 3 assists
vs. Baldwin Wallace: 3 goals, 1 assist
vs. Amherst: 1 goal, 0 assists
vs. McDaniel College: 6 goals, 2 assists
vs. Hendrix College: 1 goal, 0 assists
at Hamline University: 3 goals, 2 assists
vs. University of Chicago: 0 goals, 0 assists
at Pomona-Pitzer: 1 goal, 0 assists
at Claremont-Mudd-Scripps: 1 goal, 1 assist
at Cabrini University: 3 goals, 2 assists
at Stockton: 0 goals, 2 assists
vs. Wisconsin-La Crosse: 2 goals, 1 assist
at Wisconsin-River Falls: 3 goals, 2 assists
vs. Southwestern University: 2 goals, 1 assist