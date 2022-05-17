Tobin

Tobin Lonergan, right, racked up 41 goals and 18 assists during her first season with the Colorado College women's lacrosse team.

 Colorado College photo
COLORADO SPRINGS, Col. — Colorado College freshman lacrosse player Tobin Lonergan was recently named Southern Collegiate Athletic Conference Rookie of the Year.

The former Brattleboro Union High School star finished third in the SCAC with team-highs of 41 goals and 59 points. She also ranked fifth in the conference with 18 assists.

Lonergan, who scored 182 goals and dished out 58 assists in her career with the Colonels, struck for six goals during victories over Illinois Wesleyan University and McDaniel College this year. She also set up three tallies during a matchup with RIT.

The 6-foot-2, left-handed shooter was one of six Colorado College players selected to the conference's First Team.

The Tigers finished the season with a 10-8 mark.

Lonergan's Stats

at Rhodes College: 4 goals, 0 assists

vs. Illinois Wesleyan: 6 goals, 1 assist

vs. Pomona-Pitzer: 1 goal, 0 assists

vs. RPI: 2 goals, 0 assists

vs. RIT: 2 goals, 3 assists

vs. Baldwin Wallace: 3 goals, 1 assist

vs. Amherst: 1 goal, 0 assists

vs. McDaniel College: 6 goals, 2 assists

vs. Hendrix College: 1 goal, 0 assists

at Hamline University: 3 goals, 2 assists

vs. University of Chicago: 0 goals, 0 assists

at Pomona-Pitzer: 1 goal, 0 assists

at Claremont-Mudd-Scripps: 1 goal, 1 assist

at Cabrini University: 3 goals, 2 assists

at Stockton: 0 goals, 2 assists

vs. Wisconsin-La Crosse: 2 goals, 1 assist

at Wisconsin-River Falls: 3 goals, 2 assists

vs. Southwestern University: 2 goals, 1 assist

