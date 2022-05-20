BRATTLEBORO — Tobin Lonergan was one of five Colorado College women's lacrosse players to earn All-West accolades from the Intercollegiate Lacrosse Coaches Association in recognition of her performance in the 2022 season.
The former Brattleboro Union High School star led the Tigers with 41 goals, which ties for 24th place on the program's single-season list, and 59 points, which ranks 22nd. The left-handed sharp-shooter made an immediate impact by striking for six goals during victories over Illinois Wesleyan University in her second collegiate game and against McDaniel College when she posted a season-best eight points.
The previously undefeated Saint Joseph's College of Maine women's lacrosse team recently lost to SUNY-Geneseo 19-2 in the opening round of the NCAA Division 3 Tournament. BUHS grad Brianna Paul racked up 28 goals and 15 assists during her first season with the Monks (20-1).