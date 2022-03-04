COLORADO SPRINGS, Col. — Colorado College's Tobin Lonergan has been named the SCAC Women's Lacrosse Offensive Player of the Week for games played Feb. 21-27.
In the first two games of her collegiate career, the first-year attacker from Brattleboro recorded 10 goals and 11 points to lead Colorado College to a 1-1 record last weekend against a pair of 2021 NCAA Tournament teams.
She struck for a team-high four goals in an 11-10 overtime loss at Rhodes College, finishing the game with a .444 shooting percentage and a .889 shots on goal percentage.
In a 21-7 victory over Illinois Wesleyan, Lonergan notched six goals and an assist, scoring on nearly 53 percent of her shots and putting 70 percent of her shots on target. She produced three goals and an assist during the first quarter to help CC race to a 7-1 lead and seize control of the game.
Since 2004, Lonergan is the only Tiger to score 10 goals in her first two games and is the only first-year player, and one of 11 overall, to have double-digit points in her first two contests.
The Tigers (1-1) will host Pomona-Pitzer Colleges on Saturday at 11 a.m.