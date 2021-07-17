WINCHESTER, N.H. — Jason Davis passed Paul Guimond and eventually took the checkered flag to win the 35-lap mini stock feature at Monadnock Speedway in 1995.
The West Dummerston driver pocketed $500 for the victory.
Jim Boniface, of Hinsdale, took third in the Winston 100 on the same day.
He had been working on the car with his crew after wrecking it the night before at Claremont Speedway.
“It ran pretty good considering what we had to do to it,” said Boniface, who started on the pole and led the first 11 laps.
Jamaica’s Greg Donner prevailed in the four-car pure stock heat.
Westminster’s Howie Deitz would finish second in the late model race.