Brattleboro, VT (05301)

Today

Rain showers this morning with numerous thunderstorms developing during the afternoon hours. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. High 77F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms this evening will give way to steady rain overnight. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low near 65F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 90%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected.