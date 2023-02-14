BRATTLEBORO — Todd Einig had a most unique “pick-up” line specifically catered to impressing his wife Kathryn when they first met more than two decades ago. Actually, it wasn’t a “line” at all — it was just the truth — but it was highly effective.
Kathryn grew up in the area, attended Brattleboro Union High School, and loved how “cool” it was to watch athletes soar through the air and “stick” the landing at the Harris Hill Ski Jump, an annual tradition going back more than 100 years. Years later, after moving back to the area from California, she met Todd through a mutual acquaintance, and struck up a conversation with him.
“I was telling him that I always thought that the Harris Hill Ski Jump was a really cool thing that Brattleboro has, that I’d always go to the jump, and he told me he used to jump and I didn’t believe him,” Kathryn said. “I thought he was playing me. A lot of people come up with one-liners, you know, pick-up lines, but nobody has ever said that before.”
Todd, who was introduced to the sport by his stepfather at the age of 11, was a competitive ski jumper until the age of 19, and was a “local favorite” for years at the Harris Hill event. But he had trouble proving that to Kathryn.
“I had to pull out some old articles, posters, awards, pictures to prove myself,” Todd said, laughing. “I even had to get my mom to show her pictures of me ski jumping. I think that’s when she really knew I was the one.”
Now, more than 20 years later, the Einigs are busily preparing for another round of competition at Harris Hill, scheduled for this Saturday and Sunday. They are both members of the organizing committee — Todd as competition chief, Kathryn as volunteer coordinator. It’s a labor of love (there’s that word again), and one they’ve enjoyed together for the last dozen years or so.
“I love working on the committee with Kathryn,” Todd said. “She is passionate about her role, detail oriented and it’s a great conversation piece for us for a few months.”
Kathryn and Todd married in 2007. Todd had already been on the committee for a couple years, and was managing the beer tent at the time. He recalled talking with her about what she might do to help with the ski jump.
“I ended up helping the original volunteer coordinator,” Kathryn said. “She was just overwhelmed with responsibilities, so I stepped in and eventually took over the position. Five years ago I started coordinating our EMS and support staff, more involved with the safety aspect of the jump.”
Kathryn recruits people who help out at the event. She estimates about 55 or more volunteers work jobs that include checking or selling tickets, directing parking and foot traffic, keeping the public out of certain spaces, and checking for proper identification in the beer tent.
“The support from the community is just tremendous,” Kathryn said, “with people coming in and volunteering those weekend hours. The committee is an ongoing process all year long, but then to have the community come out and support us, multiples of volunteers year after year ... we couldn’t really have the event without them. It’s a lot of work but it always comes together. When it comes time for the event, it’s just amazing. It happens every year, and we keep coming back for more.”
As chief of the competition, Todd manages everything that has to do with the competition itself — the officials, communication with the teams that are coming in, rules and regulations, and specifications of the Hill. He also is the director of the Harris Hill Nordic Club, a junior program for 5- to 12-year-old jumpers rebooted about five years ago, after more than 15 years of being inactive.
Asked what he loves (are we detecting a theme here?) about the sport of ski jumping, and working with the youth jumpers, he says, “There’s nothing like it. It’s an individual sport with a sense of team, camaraderie and community like no other sport.
“As an athlete they’re out there working on their craft, talking about their last jump with each other, what they’re working on to get better, how they nailed their ‘tele’ (telemark landing) on the last ride. Seeing the kids in our (youth) program do this reminds me of when I was a jumper. Not much has changed in that regard.
“It’s a great feeling that brings smiles to faces,” he said. “I smile a lot watching these kids. And, you get to fly through the air! Now that’s a great sport.”
Kathryn still thinks watching the ski jumpers is “cool.” But she’s never been interested in trying it herself. The Einigs’ daughter, Ava, now 13, dabbled with competitive ski jumping for awhile, but it didn’t really stick.
One thing that has stuck is the enjoyment the Einigs share in working on the Harris Hill Ski Jump as a family. Todd is happy that he was able to convince Kathryn years ago that his self-professed involvement in the sport was more than just a good pick-up line.
“I am really glad that she took that leap,” he said. “She’s been a great partner in life, not only with the ski jump.”