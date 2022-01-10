LYNDONVILLE — Northern Vermont University-Lyndon men’s basketball player Zach Falkenburg (Bridgeport, N.Y.) has been named the North Atlantic Conference Player of the Week for the week ending Jan. 9. It is the second time that Falkenburg has earned Player of the Week honors this season, as he also was named for the week ending Dec. 12. He also earned the distinction once during his sophomore season, in February of 2020.
Falkenburg, a senior exercise science major, averaged 34.0 points in Lyndon’s two games last week. In last Friday’s overtime loss at NAC West Division leading SUNY Polytechnic Institute, he scored the 1,000th point of his Lyndon career on the way to a career best 41-point outing. He followed that up with a game-high 27-point effort on Saturday at Cazenovia College. For the week he shot 52.2 percent from the floor, including 36.8 percent from behind the three-point arc. He also shot 72.2 percent from the free throw line and recorded eight rebounds and five assists while only committing one turnover in 77 minutes of playing time.
Falkenburg is only the third Lyndon player to top 1,000 points since the program rejoined Division III and joined the NAC in 2008. He currently sits at 1,058 points through 72 games. Lyndon Hall of Famer Jason Gray (East Thetford) scored 1,345 points in 102 games from 2009 to 2013 and David Johnson (Washington, DC) scored 1,123 points in 73 games from 2012 to 2015.
Falkenburg is averaging 22.1 points per game for the season, third highest in the conference. He ranks among the conference leaders in numerous other statistical categories.
The Hornets are currently scheduled to return to action on Friday at 5:30 p.m. at home against SUNY Delhi.