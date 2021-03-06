BRATTLEBORO — The Brattleboro Recreation Department’s Grades 5-6 girls all-star basketball team won the 1991 Claremont, N.H. Tournament.
Sara Lynn scored six points to lead Brattleboro past Jaffrey, N.H., 15-8, in the championship game. Heidi Pancake (5 points) and Jessica Norse (4 points) also pitched in offensively.
Lynn had went off for 23 points during a 27-25 overtime win over Lebanon, N.H.
She led the way with 10 points in her team’s 22-11 rout of Goodwin Community Center in the second round.
Also scoring in the tourney for the champs were Erin Cooke, Melissa Crawford, Lindsay Kessen and Hillary Greenblot. Kessen was awarded the tournament’s sportsmanship award.