BRATTLEBORO — A pair of softball standouts, a diamond delight, and an ultimate star are all in the running for Sam's Outdoor Outfitters and Brattleboro Reformer Athlete of the week honors.
In order to participate, simply select your choice on the reformer.com poll. The voting will conclude on May 29 at 9 a.m.
The four nominees are shown below.
Leah Madore struck out 11 MAU batters in one game and then fanned 14 Otter Valley players in another for the Brattleboro Union High School varsity softball team. She also helped herself with a couple of doubles in the latest.
Hailee Henslee had three hits, including a homer, and drove in two runs as the Bellows Falls varsity softball team trounced Woodstock 23-5.
Aidan Davis went 3-for-4 to lead the Hinsdale baseball team's offense during a 6-1 win over Portsmouth Christian. He followed that performance up by going 2-for-4 with a blast and three RBI versus Pittsfield.
Andrew Tolbert scored two goals and also anchored the Leland & Gray Ultimate team's defense with 14 blocks in a 14-4 decision over Brattleboro.