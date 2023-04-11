LONDONDERRY — Magic Mountain Ski Area closed the season with a glowing report from its president.
"Wow, April 10, and we're riding Red Chair one last time for our employee party," Geoff Hatheway, president of Magic Mountain, said in a video posted on Facebook. "It's nice that the employees get to ski every now and then."
Hatheway commended staff for doing "a fabulous job."
"They've overcome a lot of obstacles, not only the weather early on but a pond project that took until late November to finish up and get approval, and then a pond pump failure right after that as we were refilling the pond," he said. "So snowmaking got a late start, but we caught up pretty quickly, and we're seeing the results now as we're skiing ... the snow has really lasted a long time."
It's "a little melancholy" to close the mountain now, Hatheway said. However, the temperatures are rising, and guests stop coming at volumes to make operating financially viable.
Hatheway reported revenue and skier visits increased over last year, and the resort had a strong month of March. He noted costs continue to go up, citing repairs for lifts and machines, fuel and electricity.
"We could be with the big boys in terms of the employees," he said. "We have some of the best, and we have to pay them appropriately."
Season pass prices will see "a little bit of an increase" next season, Hatheway said, "but we need to do that to survive."
"We appreciate everyone who comes here to ski and ride with us," he said. "Thank you so much for being passionate about the sport of skiing like we are."
He said the friendly attitudes of customers match that of the staff. Both parties were described as "real honest" and "fun loving."
Hatheway said it means a lot to his team to have the support for a local, independently owned mountain. He noted discounts are available to local residents and families, and prices at Magic are cheaper than nearby mountains.
His hope is to open the resort's first fixed-grip quad chairlift, which was purchased from Stratton Mountain Resort and will be called the Black Line Quad. The lift was to open this year, but the project was delayed.
"A bunch of re-engineering had to be done on that," Hatheway told the Reformer in an earlier interview. "It adds significant uphill capacity to the top of the mountain."
Magic will have two chairlifts going to the summit.