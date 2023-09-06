CHESTER — The Twin Valley boys soccer team defeated Green Mountain Union High School 3-1 on Tuesday.
Cody Magnant had a hat trick for Twin Valley (2-0) in the contest. Magnant scored his first goal off a penalty kick 13 minutes into the match. A minute later, he tallied again.
“Cody had a heck of a game. The kid’s a stallion. He played really well,” said Twin Valley Athletic Director and boys soccer coach Buddy Hayford. “He hit the penalty kick and within a minute later he was on fire again and he was just tearing up the defense. He had some really good goals.”
Magnant’s third goal came 21 minutes into the match and it would be more than what Twin Valley would ultimately need.
Evan Kirdzik scored the lone goal for Green Mountain (0-1).
Hayford said he felt like the team dominated possession of the ball throughout the game, which was played on day when some other teams cancelled games due to high temperatures. The teams took special precautions throughout, Hayford said, playing the game in quarters with water breaks every 20 minutes and spending a significant portion of the team’s warmup time in the shade talking about the game instead of the typical physical activity.
Green Mountain goalkeeper Forest Garvin recorded 13 saves on the day while Twin Valley goalkeeper Kaelyn Lackey had four. Twin Valley put 16 shots on goal to Green Mountain’s five.
Twin Valley is scheduled to play Long Trail School at home on Friday at 6 p.m.