History was made earlier this week when the Spain won the Women’s World Cup 1-0 over England. Olga Carmona was the difference maker, scoring what turned out to be the game winner in the 29th minute. It was the second time in as many games that Carmona had been the hero, as she also scored the game winner in the 89th minute of the semi-final to defeat Sweden 2-1.
Going into the semifinals, who would emerge as the champion was anyone’s guess. All the teams that remained had never won a Women’s World Cup title. All the countries that had been a force in the tournament had been eliminated. The United States, which has the most Women’s World Cup wins with four, had the earliest exit ever in the Round of 16, losing 5-4 on penalty kicks against Sweden. Germany, who has two Women’s World Cup wins to their credit, didn’t even make it to the Round of 16. Japan and Norway, both of whom have one title and a second-place finish, squared off against each other in the Round of 16. Japan won the game 3-1 to advance to the quarter-final, but lost 2-1 to Sweden who was the most accomplished team left in the tournament heading into the semi-finals.
Although Sweden had never won, the team placed second in 2003 and finished in third place in 1991, 2011, and 2019. Sweden added another third-place finish to their resume on Saturday with a 2-0 win over Australia, who lost 3-1 to England in the semi-final.
Heading into the semi-final, I was excited. Yes, the U.S. was out and I was disappointed about that, but at the same time there was an entire field of teams that had never won before. In sports across the board, whenever that situation presents itself, I am always happy it about. Teams that are dynasties are amazing to see, don’t get me wrong. While it’s especially impressive to see in a tournament like the World Cup, which only happens every four years, having teams that generally have not been part of the equation are both fun to watch and, at least from my perspective, makes the tournament more interesting.
Take Spain for example. Spain was the least accomplished team in the semi-finals. The team first qualified to participate in Women’s World Cup in 2015. In its first tournament, Spain exited at the group state with losses to Brazil and Korea Republic. In 2019, the team did better, but lost to the United States 2-1 in a game in which Megan Rapinoe scored both goals for the U.S. team on her way to winning both the Golden Boot, given to the top goal scorer in the World Cup and the Golden Ball, which is given to the tournament’s most outstanding player. This World Cup Spain won by defeating England who had just one third place finish in 2015 since the Women’s World Cup first began in 1991.
England has qualified for the Women’s World Cup six times, The team was eliminated in the quarterfinals three times in 1995, 2007 and 2011. Prior to Sunday’s loss in the finals, England made it to the semi-finals in each of the previous two World Cups, but lost to Japan in 2015 and the U.S. in 2019. The Lionesses had hoped to bring home the first World Cup title since the men won in 1966, but that pursuit will have to wait another four years.
Australia had an amazing run also. Though the history of women’s soccer in Australia dates back to the 1920s, the Women’s National Team wasn’t formed until 1978. The team missed qualifying for the first Women’s World Cup in 1991 when New Zealand defeated them in the Oceania qualifiers, according to www.footballaustralia.com.au. Australia made it to the quarterfinals in 2011 and 2015, but that was furthest the team had ever gotten until this year. With Saturday’s loss to Sweden, Australia placed fourth overall in the tournament.
The field this year was full of remarkable stories of teams that had their best tournament ever. Colombia was another such nation, making it to the quarter-finals for the first time. Prior to this tournament, the farthest Colombia had gotten in the Women’s World Cup was the Round of 16 in 2015. They had been eliminated in group play in 2019 and 2011 and failed to make the tournament in 1999, 2003 and 2007. Morocco in its debut tournament reached the Round of 16. Nigeria, ranked No. 40, upset No. 10 Australia in the group stage. South Africa, ranked No. 54, defeated No. 16 Italy and No. 77 ranked Zambia upset No. 36 Costa Rica, and that wasn’t even all the upsets in this year’s World Cup.
The number of teams that had their best performance in the Women’s World Cup this year not only made the tournament more interesting, but it is very telling of the status of women’s soccer on the global stage. This was the first year since the inception of the tournament that field expanded to 32 teams instead of 24. Not only did some of the other nations have their best performances, but there were several close games. According to an article by ESPN, the average winning margin in matches decreased from 2.06 goals per game in 2019 to 1.92 goals per game this year. In addition, the number of matches ending in a draw through the Round of 16 increased from 8 percent to 21 percent. There has been growth in the number of domestic women’s leagues around the world, which has helped lead to close the gaps in competition. That is not only good for FIFA and the Women’s World Cup, but the sport as a whole. If the same trend continues, the next Women’s World Cup in 2027 may prove to be even more exciting and that would be a sight to behold.